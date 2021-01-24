Eastern Montana prairie bison pursuit challenges wounded Marine veteran

Bison

On the APR’s 27,000-acre Sun Prairie unit more than 400 bison roam the coulees, bluffs and creek bottoms. Two smaller herds occupy other areas for a total herd of about 800 bison. The conservation group now manages more than 419,600 acres in the region — about 315,000 of which are public and state lands leased for grazing bison and 13,000 head of cattle.

Although annual drawings have been held the past four years allowing 67 individuals to shoot a bison, the organization is adamant these are not hunts.

“This is a harvest not a hunt because the bison are livestock, and because they are in a fenced area,” said Beth Saboe, APR’s senior manager of media and government relations.

Despite the assertion, Garrett Long — who was assisting Meyer with the bison harvest — said the activity is “as close to hunting wild game as you can get.” Long has taken part in eight bison harvests on APR, and has seen the large animals run for three miles after being spooked. He compared the opportunity to antelope hunting: Spotting a herd in the distance across the open prairie, then planning a stalk to get within rifle range.

“The biggest thing I found is to take it very seriously,” Long explained to Meyer on the first morning of the outing.