Eggebrecht, Lien win 34th Governor’s Cup walleye tournament

Jason Eggebrecht and Ross Lien teamed up to win the 34th annual Montana Governor’s Cup Walleye Tournament on Fort Peck Reservoir on Friday and Saturday.

The duo accumulated a two-day fish weight of 74.47 pounds. With the victory, Eggebrecht becomes the only person to win the tournament three times. He and his partner also earned $15,000 in prize money.

Eggebrecht may have an advantage since he lives in Fort Peck, right on the banks of the big reservoir. Lien is from Glendive.

The tourney featured 201 teams. The other top 10 teams and their fish weights were: 2) Nate Chappell, Miles City, and Mike Chappell, Glasgow – 72.88 pounds; 3) Whit and Carly Rush, Wolf Point – 66.23 pounds; 4) Kenny Kepp, Hardin, and Shane Morse, Hardin – 61.50 pounds; 4) Adam Mord, Baxter, Minnesota, and Steve Mord, Wheaton, Minnesota – 58.17 pounds; 5) Stuart Law, Glasgow, and Tyson Kleppelid, Circle – 57.86 pounds; 6) Matthew and Otto Williamson, Minot, North Dakota – 56.77 pounds; 7) Eric Harmel and Don Radke, of Williston, North Dakota – 55.92 pounds; 8) Brandon Barrett, Minot, North Dakota, and Layton Peters, Glenburn, North Dakota – 55.72 pounds; 9) Zeik Gordon, Belgrade, and Owen Wilcox, Laurel, -- 55.28 pounds; 10) Ron Sanford, Bismarck, North Dakota, and Kevin Sanford, Watford City, North Dakota – 54.36 pounds.