EHD outbreak killing whitetails in Eastern Montana

GLASGOW – Over the last several weeks, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks has received reports of dead or dying white-tailed deer along Eastern Montana's river drainages.

Early indications showed patterns and symptoms similar to epizootic hemorrhagic disease, and tissue samples taken from several dead deer were submitted for testing. Early results indicate that at least some of the deer tested positive for EHD.

In northeast Montana, the western extent of the disease appears to be along the Milk River near Saco, then east along the Milk and Missouri rivers to North Dakota, with varying degrees of whitetail mortality in between.

In southeast Montana the most severe areas have been reported on the Yellowstone River between Glendive and Sidney, as well as many areas throughout Carter County.

Impacts to local populations can be highly variable. Hunters should plan accordingly if they plan to hunt in one of the affected areas. Surplus whitetail B licenses (699-00) in Region 6 were decreased by 2,000 in response to the disease.

Anyone who finds dead or dying white-tailed deer is asked to contact the nearest FWP biologist or office. If possible, provide information on the species, number of individuals, behaviors, symptoms observed and a general location.