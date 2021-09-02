Elk breeding season takes off in Yellowstone; wildlife watchers cautioned

It's that time of year when bull elk begin screeching their love song in search of female elk during the breeding season known as the rut.
With the action underway, there are a couple of great places to view the ancient ritual — which can include antler-clashing duels between feuding bulls.
Yellowstone National Park is convenient for wildlife watchers in southwestern Montana and northwestern Wyoming. Often the elk stack up right around Mammoth Hot Springs, or just outside of the community along the route to Norris Geyser Basin and on to Madison Junction.
Another great option in Eastern Montana is on the Charles M. Russell National Wildlife Refuge at an area just north of the Missouri River known as Slippery Ann. As many as 500 elk may crowd the fields alongside Route #201, which is often lined with cars.
The bull's song, called a bugle, is one of the most unusual noises in the animal kingdom. For such a large creature, bulls create a high-pitched scream that often ends in guttural grunts.
Like all wildlife, however, photographers and viewers need to keep their distance to be safe. Even bystanders have been chased around vehicles at Mammoth when accidentally getting too close to a bull. One repeat offender elk who was especially aggressive toward visitors had his antlers cut off twice.
Here are tips from Yellowstone for this wild fall action:
• Bull elk can be unpredictable and dangerous during this time.
• Stay alert! People have been severely injured by elk. Elk run quickly and may change direction without warning.
• Always maintain a distance of at least two bus lengths (25 yards) from elk.
• If an elk charges you, find shelter in your vehicle or behind a tall, sturdy barrier as quickly as possible.
• Follow directions from park rangers.
• You are responsible for your own safety.