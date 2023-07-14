Elk hunters have some reading to do.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks has released its 2023 Draft Elk Management Plan which has been years in the making. Now it's time for hunters to weigh in and let the agency know what they want to see, or don't want to see.

Comments will be taken until July 31.

The plan will be a change from the last one, drafted way back in 2005. Since then, hunter participation has gone up. That's especially noticeable among archery hunters. According to the plan, "The number of hunters purchasing an archery stamp in Montana has steadily and substantially increased over time (73% increase 2004-2021) which has resulted in increased archery harvest."

At the same time, elk numbers have climbed. In 2005, FWP observed 98,643 elk in its surveys, whereas in 2022 FWP counted 141,294 elk.

Hunter days in the field have also increased. Take Hunting District 411, in the Little Snowy Mountains, for instance. In 2006 there were 5,616 hunter days recorded. In 2022 that had more than doubled to 13,506.

Still unresolved, however, is the sticky issue of elk congregating on private lands where they can't be hunted without an outfitter or without paying an access fee. Here's an interesting fact from the draft plan: "Hunters most commonly pursued elk on public land and were most successful on private land that charged access fees."

There's a ton more of interesting information in the draft plan, including that elk hunting in Montana is big business. "FWP estimated that in 2020, elk hunters in Montana spent about $187.1 million annually on trip related expenditures (transportation, food, beverages, lodging, and access or guide fees) with residents spending ~$87.8 million and nonresidents spent~ $99.3 million."

The Montana Citizens' Elk Management Coalition has reached out to its membership to encourage comments. Some of the questions they posed to their members included: "Should Hunting Districts remain permit only for bull elk (for example HD 417) if they are over their objective number of elk for 3 consecutive years? Some districts would become open for everyone to shoot a bull elk with their General Elk A license if the HD is over objective for 3 years. How would you address this issue?"

As the coalition urged, let FWP know what you think. Here's a link to the draft plan's landing page online: https://fwp.mt.gov/aboutfwp/public-comment-opportunities/draft-elk-plan?emci=beab09a0-cc20-ee11-a9bb-00224832eb73&emdi=c1732635-9221-ee11-a9bb-00224832eb73&ceid=5408118.