Fifty Montana landowners will be awarded 79 either-sex elk tags as an incentive to allow public hunters access to almost a half-million acres of land in the 2023 hunting season.

The Fish and Wildlife Commission approved awarding the tags on Thursday under the Elk Hunting Access Agreement program, also known as the 454 program for the legislation that founded the process in 2001. Critics called the program "bulls for billionaires."

Last hunting season, 34 agreements were approved with 41 licenses/permits issued to landowners or their designees, according to an evaluation provided to the commission. The agreements provided access to more than 375,000 acres and resulted in hunters killing 285 elk, 47 of which were bulls and the other 238 of which were cows or calves. Thirty of the 34 landowners provided the public free access to elk beyond the requirements of the program.

“Additionally, four landowners did not report a specific number of additional public hunters allowed access above the minimum required,” the report noted. “However, these landowners indicated they provided additional access through Block Management or in the case of one ranch reported harvest statistics (225 cows harvested by additional public hunters at that ranch). Thus, the number of additional public hunters provided free elk hunting access via the program is likely higher.”

Of the landowners or designees who hunted under the Elk Hunting Access Agreement program in 2022, 61% shot an elk, 84% of which were branch antlered bulls. For the public hunters, out of 56 who were surveyed, 87.5% said they saw elk. Out of 35 hunters surveyed, 62.5% said they were successful.

Last season was the first under a heavily modified application process for the program, setting a deadline for landowners to submit requests to participate. In 2020, the commission and Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks were criticized for allowing participation by some landowners after the rifle hunting season had already started.

Interest in the program surged in 2020 after the Legislature dropped the number of public hunters the landowner had to allow onto their property in return for the free elk tag. Prior to the change, for each elk tag the landowner had to allow four public hunters access. The change cut that to three with the landowner able to pick one of the three hunters. The free landowner tags are only good on their own property.

Commissioner Brian Cebull, who waded through the “chaotic” days of the 2020 program, praised Hope Stockwell and Jason Kool for their oversight of the changes made to organize the program. Kool is the Hunting Access Program manager and Stockwell is administrator for the Parks and Outdoor Recreation Division.

Thomas Baumeister, representing the Montana Chapter of Backcountry Hunters & Anglers, also praised the revisions to the program. However, he said it is difficult for the public to evaluate whether applicants should be approved or not.

“It feels to us that this has sort of become transactional in nature,” he said. “A landowner says, ‘Yep, I would like to have a bull permit and I would be willing to allow three public hunters.’ But when you look at the actual statute that authorized this and calls for these 454s, as really a tool for wildlife management, I think that concept sort of gets lost in the transactional nature of this.”

Jeff Lukas, of the Montana Wildlife Federation, said the short deadline between when the applications are made publicly available and when the commission acts is too short to provide adequate public scrutiny. The deadline for applications was May 15. The public was asked to comment to the commission before that deadline.

Hunter Stier, of Belgrade, emailed a comment to the commission saying the value of the free elk tags given is not a fair exchange for Montanans.

Commissioner Pat Tabor said he saw a “very consistent and routine” application process where not all of the requests were approved.

“What that tells me is the system is working,” he said. “I hope it’s not lost on the public because I know there was a lot of negativity with this program when it first started, that this is, right now, a positive direction for gaining access for folks that otherwise wouldn’t get it. And that’s something to be collectively celebrating, in my opinion.”