Elk management plan meetings scheduled

With guidance from Fish, Wildlife & Parks, 14 Montanans will jump into the agency's new elk management planning process during online meetings scheduled over the next two months.

The Elk Management Plan Initial Guidance Citizens Group will meet via Zoom on Nov. 19, Dec. 2–3, and Dec. 16–17. The citizens group will provide initial guidance to FWP as the agency revises its Elk Management Plan.

Members of the public will be able to offer their comments during the December meetings.

All of the meetings are open to the public and will be live streamed at http://fwp.mt.gov/fishAndWildlife/management/elk/citizensGroup.html. The Nov. 19 meeting is informational with presentations regarding: social science related to elk in Montana; elk harvest surveys and trends; elk competition with mule deer and other ungulates; brucellosis in elk and its impact on livestock; elk habitat, access, and distribution; and carnivore impacts on elk and integrated carnivore-elk management.