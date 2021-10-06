 Skip to main content
Emery Bay great place to camp on Hungry Horse Reservoir
A calm day on Hungry Horse Reservoir is seen from the Emery Bay boat launch as fireweed blooms in the foreground.

A scenic camping spot among the pine trees along the shores of northwest Montana’s Hungry Horse Reservoir can be found at Emery Bay Campground.

The 26 campsites are located on the Flathead National Forest almost six miles southeast of the small community of Martin City, on the lake’s north shore. The area is a great jumping off point for activities like visiting Glacier National Park (15 miles to the northeast), floating the North, Middle and South forks of the Flathead River, boating and fishing on Hungry Horse, mountain biking or hiking into the Bob Marshall Wilderness. There’s also a boat launch at the campground.

Because of its location near so many recreational activities, plan ahead and make a reservation as soon as possible at recreation.gov. Campsites in this region fill up quickly, although a few sites are saved for visitors without reservations. In addition, two group sites are available to accommodate up to 75 people each.

Campground fees are currently $18 per site, $36 for a double site. Each campsite allows two vehicles, with a charge of $5 for extra automobiles.

Camp hosts this summer were kind and great at keeping the outhouses clean, always a nice attribute. Potable water is available, and campfire rings and tables are included at the sites.

