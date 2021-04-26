End of West Rosebud Road closed for bridge replacement

A bridge over the West Rosebud Road at Chicken Creek will be closed for about two weeks, May 3-15, while the bridge is replaced.

The bridge is located about 7.5 miles up the West Rosebud Road and about a half-mile before the trailhead parking area. The road will be closed at West Rosebud Lake with a turn-around provided.

“The Chicken Creek bridge has reached its expected lifespan and this bridge replacement will continue to ensure access to this popular drainage and recreation area for summer 2021 and for many more years,” said Beartooth District Ranger Ken Coffin.

Bridge replacement across Chicken Creek includes removal of the existing bridge, clearing brush from the immediate work area, preparing the streambed for abutments, installing beams and decking for the bridge along with seeding, aggregate, and clean-up work after the installation.

The West Rosebud Road and bridge are expected to be operational by May 15, prior to the Memorial Day weekend holiday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0