Environmentalists say Washington's wolf program is broken

The state has killed 34 wolves since 2012, most of them for livestock conflicts in the Kettle River Range, an area of prime wolf habitat. Twenty-nine of the wolves killed have been for the benefit of the same rancher.

Wolves were exterminated in Washington by the 1930s, but they began returning to the state from Idaho and British Columbia early this century. Most live in sparsely-populated northeastern Washington state.

The DFW estimates the state's wolf population grew to 145 animals in 26 packs in 2019. But the rate of growth in the number of wolves has slowed substantially in recent years, the Center for Biological Diversity said.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has ended Endangered Species Act protection for wolves in the eastern third of the state. Under state law, wolves are listed as endangered throughout Washington.

That didn't prevent the state from wiping out all three members of the so-called Wedge Pack in August for the second time since 2012. The DFW has also ordered that some members of the Togo and Leadpoint packs be killed, hoping that will change the behavior of the survivors.