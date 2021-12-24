Expert: Hunters, wolves can help slow spread of chronic wasting disease

“There are areas we have certainly seen population level effects on whitetail, mule deer and elk,” she said.

It tends to be less prevalent in elk compared to deer, but in places like Rocky Mountain National Park, where elk density is high and there is no hunting, a higher percentage of animals tend to be infected.

Prevalence in deer and elk herds can range from less than 1% up to the mid-teens. Wild said the prevalence in and around Unit 14 is likely on the lower end but said it wouldn’t be surprising to find it as high as 5%.

Human health

The disease has never been shown to jump from deer or elk into humans. But a similar prion-caused neurological disease in cattle — bovine spongiform encephalopathy, or mad cow disease — does occasionally infect humans who eat infected beef. In contrast, scrapie, a similar neurological disease in sheep, has been around for hundreds of years and never made the leap to humans.

Because mad cow disease can make the jump on rare occasions and a study that indicated CWD may be able to jump from humans to macaque monkeys, health agencies like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advise people not to eat the meat of animals with CWD.