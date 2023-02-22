Who knew the lyre was so popular? The stringed harp-like instrument was developed in Iraq around 3,300 BCE. It also spread to Greece and Africa, reinvented and adapted to different materials as it migrated around the globe.

Want to know more? Visit the Musical Instrument Museum in Phoenix where the human passion for music is celebrated in a unique center. Visitors can see and hear a collection of 5,300 instruments on display from around the world.

“The Geographic Galleries focus on major world regions: Africa, the Middle East, Asia and Oceania, Latin America, Europe, and United States/Canada,” according to the museum’s website. “Many of the instruments displayed are rare examples, the finest of their kind, historically significant, or part of distinctive musical cultures. Video monitors with footage of musical performances show instruments played in their original contexts.”

Inside the Artist Gallery, visitors can see instruments and displays featuring artifacts from the collections of Elvis Presley, reggae musician Bob Marley and drummer Buddy Rich.

The craft and artistry that goes into some of the instruments is as creative as the variety of sounds that are produced. It is so overwhelming, I’d recommend taking either a full day or two to fully appreciate the collection.

The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. A one-day pass is $20 for adults. After checking in, guests are given headphones that allow them to tune in at each display and hear a variety of music. The museum also features a 300-seat concert hall.

If you have to be inside for a day, this is a fun place to do it. For more information or to plan a visit, log on to mim.org.