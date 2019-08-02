Milltown details

Location: Confluence Area, 7363 Juniper Drive, Missoula, MT; Overlook Area, 1353 Deer Creek Road, Missoula, MT

The Confluence Area is open May 1 to Sept. 30 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Oct. 1 to April 30 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Overlook Area is open from sunrise to sunset.

• ADA accessible

• Pets allowed

• Toilets (vault)