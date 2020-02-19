FAA allows Jackson Hole business to resume helicopter tours

JACKSON, Wyo. — Federal officials are allowing a scenic helicopter business to resume flights in Jackson Hole despite opposition.

Wind River Air owner Tony Chambers plans to continue flights no later than early summer following a letter from the Federal Aviation Administration.

"I was pleased, but I was also expecting exactly that," Chambers told the Jackson Hole News&Guide.

The Jackson Hole Airport board has acknowledged an obligation to accommodate Wind River Air but has also tried to find a way to slow or stop the business venture amid opposition from a variety of groups including the Jackson Hole Conservation Alliance and National Parks Conservation Association.

The commercial airport within Grand Teton National Park is one of the busiest in Wyoming. Opponents worry about helicopter noise in places including the Leidy Highlands and Jedediah Smith Wilderness just west of Grand Teton.