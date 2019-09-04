Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks has scheduled seven Billings-area hunter education classes starting Monday, Sept. 9. All classes include a mandatory registration and orientation, five evenings of class and a Saturday field exercise.
Registration and orientation are at 6:30 p.m. Monday Sept. 9 at Medicine Crow Middle School, Lewis and Clark Middle School and Riverside Middle School. Classes run from 6:30 to 9 p.m. nightly from Monday, Sept. 16, through Friday, Sept. 20. A field exercise is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 21, at Lake Elmo State Park in Billings Heights.
Registration and orientation are at 6:30 p.m., Sept. 16, at Castle Rock Middle School, Lockwood Middle School, Shepherd Elementary School and Ben Steele Middle School. Classes run from 6:30 to 9 p.m. nightly from Monday, Sept. 23, through Friday, Sept. 27. A field exercise is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 28, at Lake Elmo State Park in Billings Heights.
Students may register online at http://fwp.mt.gov and follow the links to Education, Hunter Education and Find and Class or Field course. Students also may register at the school during registration and orientation night. Students younger than 18 need the signature of a parent or guardian.
Montana law requires anyone born after Jan. 1, 1985, to complete a hunter education class or qualify as a youth apprentice hunter before purchasing a Montana hunting license. Hunter education classes are taught by certified volunteer instructors. They are free and open to all people who will be old enough to hunt this fall.