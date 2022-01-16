Faster, warmer with Big Sky Resort's new 6-passenger lift

The newest chair replaces a four-passenger lift. With the upgrade, there’s a 50% increase in uphill lift capacity.

Billings skier Tim Hedin called the older lift "brutal."

"It was a long, cold ride, and definitely caused a bottleneck at the base of Big Sky," he said. "I definitely avoided some of Big Sky's long classic runs because you didn't want to ski them only to have to ride Swifty again."

Hedin said the new chair changes the dynamic.

"The seats are warm, the bubble keeps you out of the wind and it is so fast it is no longer a lift you want to avoid," he said. "Swifty has gone from the bottleneck of the resort to the highlight of the hill. Hot Laps on Swifty are now a reality and this lift is a game changer for Big Sky."

It’s hard to believe it all started back in the 2016-17 ski season when Big Sky Resort unveiled Powder Seeker, its first high-speed heated chairlift with a signature plastic blue bubble to keep the wind off riders. All of the upgrades are part of Boyne USA Resort’s $150 million, 10-year investment plan.