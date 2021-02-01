Federal funds help Montana coalition fence out grizzly bears, wolves

Fences

Many of the projects are small, like building an electric fence around a calving pasture. The cost grows exponentially as the size of the land in need of fencing or fladry expands. Most of the work is done through a cost-share program with the landowner.

“This work is about finding common ground and building new capacity to get out ahead of conflicts,” said Jennifer Sherry, wildlife advocate for NRDC. “We are helping bears, wolves and other wildlife navigate an increasingly complex landscape, while reducing the threats they can pose to people’s livelihoods.”

Since 2010 Defenders of Wildlife has been in the electric fencing business to help landowners and livestock producers. Initially the program provided a $100 incentive, which two years later grew to 50% of total costs with a maximum incentive of $500. Since inception the group has helped with 466 electric fences and paid out $149,000. In 2020 alone, 74 electric fence projects were completed.