Fee hikes OK'd for Bozeman-area forest cabins, West Yellowstone Nordic ski area

Renting a cabin, Nordic skiing on groomed trails near West Yellowstone and camping could soon be more expensive at several sites in southwest Montana.
The Gallatin County Resource Advisory Council approved fee hikes at 14 rental cabins, three campgrounds and the Rendezvous Ski Trails during a Wednesday online meeting. It is now up to the regional forester to either adopt or change the recommendations along with 23 other increases proposed across the forest at 15 other campgrounds, 14 cabins and lookouts.
Similar fee hikes have already been implemented in other Montana forests, such as the Bitterroot and Flathead in 2017, and are being considered in portions of the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest. The rates for many of these fee sites haven’t seen a price increase for two decades. Meanwhile, operation and maintenance costs for the Forest Service have steadily risen. One example is the cost of pumping a vault toilet, which has climbed from $250 to about $1,000.
“The Forest Service wouldn’t put forth the fee proposals if we didn’t feel they were really appropriate and necessary to manage this public asset,” said Mary Erickson, Custer Gallatin National Forest supervisor.
Concerns
Some of the fee hikes on the forest are significant, prompting concern among a few RAC members that Montanans could be priced out of cherished local outdoor activities.
The rental rates for 11 popular cabins close to Bozeman and Yellowstone National Park would jump from $30 a night to $65. Rendezvous Ski Trails would see a family pass rise from $75 for a family to $190. One cabin in the Taylor Fork area, which has yet to be added to the rental program, is set to cost $75 a night.
“People will pay 30 bucks to stay in a mouse house, but I think 75 bucks is a little extreme,” said RAC member Aaron Clausen, of Bozeman.
Yet RAC member Garry Edson, a former Forest Service employee and RAC member, said the cabin rental fee increase is a good idea.
“The funding is very critical to maintain the quality of the facilities and the experience,” he wrote to the group. “As to pricing out users, you will not find a better value for renting a cabin.”
Busy
The increases come at a time when campgrounds, parks and river access sites in Montana are seeing increased use thanks to COVID-19 restrictions that have reduced other recreation options.
Esther Fishbaugh, who has worked as a concessionaire operating campgrounds for 34 years, said campers crowding the area near Greenough Lake, south of Red Lodge, totaled more than 1,500 people this year. Many of them were using unimproved sites because the campgrounds were full thanks to reservations placed months in advance.
“Your growth in camping is not being kept up with the services and facilities that we have on the forest,” she said.
Long time
The fee increases were developed by Region 1’s Jeff Ward over the past six years. He tried to make the changes equal across Montana’s many forests by looking at amenities — like vault toilets versus outhouses — availability of water, proximity to popular areas like Yellowstone and their popularity.
For example, Fox Creek cabin south of Bozeman will cost $45 if approved, up from $20. Constructed of two outhouses joined together, the small structure sleeps only two people. Cabins in the $65 range sleep four to six people, have wood stove heat and may be accessible by car. Until the price increases, they only cost $30.
About 80% of recreation use in the Bozeman area is by people who live in the region, according to recent forest surveys.
Skiers
At Rendezvous Ski Trails daily rates would climb from $8 per person to $15 for those ages 13 and older. Children 12 and younger would ski free on the 35 miles of groomed Nordic trails. The proposal also includes a three-day pass for $30, or a $100 season pass for individuals.
“I’m passionate about Rendezvous because it is a good example of us being able to work with private partners to come to a better situation,” said Jason Brey, Hebgen District ranger.
The partners are the West Yellowstone Chamber of Commerce and a fee paid by businesses who benefit from skiers’ presence. Right now it costs about $110,000 a year to operate and maintain the ski trails, Brey said. The fees being charged skiers only cover about 40% of that total, leaving the partners to come up with the majority of the remainder, part of which they raise through grants.
The ski pass fee hike is expected to raise the user contribution to 65% of the operation and maintenance costs, Brey said. What’s more, he said the fees are still less than nearby commercial Nordic ski areas with groomed trails. About 39,500 skiers used the West Yellowstone trails last year.
Fees
Of the money raised from recreation fees, 95% stays with the forest, but the revenue is never expected to fully fund the sites, Ward noted. There are also many restrictions on how the money is spent, he added. Sites operated by concessionaires, like many campgrounds, go through a different process for fee setting.
The Gallatin National Forest — before it combined with the Custer National Forest — was one of the first forests to take part in the cabin rental program, starting in 1979. Some of the structures are former ranger cabins or fire lookouts and are therefore of historic importance.
RAC members asked whether the recently passed Great American Outdoors Act would help fund upgrades to some of the Custer Gallatin’s fee sites. That’s uncertain because the Forest Service’s Washington office and Congress have to approve the money. Although the Forest Service has made some requests, that funding is usually reserved for larger projects, Ward said.
The question of whether a discount could be provided to residents was also raised. Ward noted that because the Forest Service is a federal agency it cannot charge reduced fees for state residents. The agency even had to tell a Utah ski area, which operates on Forest Service land, that a lower rate for locals was not allowed.
With the fee increases proposed the forests should see about 20% to 30% more revenue, Ward said. Although some people complained about the steepness of the fee increases during the public comment period, he said there was also a large number of positive comments.
“You generally don’t get many comments in support,” Ward said. “People don’t take the time unless they have an issue.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!