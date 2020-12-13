Fee hikes OK'd for Bozeman-area forest cabins, West Yellowstone Nordic ski area

The partners are the West Yellowstone Chamber of Commerce and a fee paid by businesses who benefit from skiers’ presence. Right now it costs about $110,000 a year to operate and maintain the ski trails, Brey said. The fees being charged skiers only cover about 40% of that total, leaving the partners to come up with the majority of the remainder, part of which they raise through grants.

The ski pass fee hike is expected to raise the user contribution to 65% of the operation and maintenance costs, Brey said. What’s more, he said the fees are still less than nearby commercial Nordic ski areas with groomed trails. About 39,500 skiers used the West Yellowstone trails last year.

Fees

Of the money raised from recreation fees, 95% stays with the forest, but the revenue is never expected to fully fund the sites, Ward noted. There are also many restrictions on how the money is spent, he added. Sites operated by concessionaires, like many campgrounds, go through a different process for fee setting.

The Gallatin National Forest — before it combined with the Custer National Forest — was one of the first forests to take part in the cabin rental program, starting in 1979. Some of the structures are former ranger cabins or fire lookouts and are therefore of historic importance.