Finding solitude in open spaces highlights Montana beauty

It was the Fourth of July weekend, one of the busiest outdoor holidays of the summer, and we saw no one else on a hilltop hike.

As the pandemic has increased congestion at trailheads, campgrounds, parks and foot paths, it’s good to know there are still some places left in Montana where you can find solitude, open space and plenty of beauty.

The key was taking the road less traveled. We were in central Montana exploring a Bureau of Land Management parcel. We saw only one other vehicle as storm clouds rolled past, casting shadows across the waist-high grass that undulated like waves in the wind.

As we took in the expansive vista, it was easy to imagine this high point once provided views of herds of bison blackening the plains below, their bellowing and grunts echoing across the distance. Surrounding us in perfume and color were violet sticky geraniums, low growing wild roses, perky Indian paintbrush, white tansy and bright yellow asters.

The night before we'd watch a lightning storm strobe through the dark clouds like a huge primeval flash bulb, oohing and aahing at the power of the thunderous reverberations.

Umbrella

Earlier in the spring, we padded down a popular trail during a steady drizzle. The rain kept many folks away from what otherwise would be a busy area. The key was having good raincoats and an umbrella.

I used to shun umbrellas for rain, but they are especially nice for staying dry in an unending rainstorm. They are also great when it’s warm out and a jacket makes you feel clammy. The small collapsible ones are perfect for stashing in a backpack, and can also provide shade if needed.

My wife sometimes uses hers when backpacking. Now they make lightweight ones out of carbon fiber specifically for backpacking that can be attached to your pack’s shoulder straps. They even have UV ratings like sunscreen. Or you can buy one of the umbrella hats, complete with a chin strap, to amuse your friends.

When I lived in Seattle, there would always be one umbrella torn to shreds and stuffed in a wastebasket downtown. My city colleagues told me only outsiders used umbrellas, and since I don’t like to carry things in my hands, an umbrella seemed like an unnecessary addition to my wardrobe. Now I appreciate their utility.

Wandering

As an aside, there is actually a website named umbrellahistory.net. The site claims palm leaves were the first umbrellas. Then Egyptians started making them as long as 3,000 years ago to protect aristocrats. They were also popular in China, India and Mesopotamia (western Asia). It wasn’t until the 1700s they became common across Europe, and by 1850 the more modern version made with metal was constructed, according to Britannica.

The word umbrella comes from the Italian word ombrella, derived from the word ombra, which means shadow in Italian and shade in Latin.

The difference between an umbrella and a parasol is that parasols are usually made from more delicate fabrics like cotton, linen and silk. Parasol also seems like a more feminine word than umbrella, but I digress.

Or maybe not, since to digress is also to deviate, wander, stray or ramble. That’s what I’d like to encourage you to do, explore someplace new. Maybe it’s just down the road from your house, or it could be halfway across the state. Go at odd times, like early in the morning or later in the evening, if you prefer to avoid people. Or put on your bad weather gear and enjoy a rainy days outdoors. There’s something calming about the patter of rain on your umbrella, tent or raincoat if you’re otherwise warm and safe.

No matter the method or place, this is an exceptional time of the year to enjoy Montana’s outdoors. Many areas are still ripe with greenery and flowers before the summer heat drains their color. Happy trails to you.