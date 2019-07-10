The Montana State Parks Foundation is publishing a weekly showcase of Montana State Parks' 55 properties.
Located on a narrow point on the south side of Flathead Lake, Finley Point is an ideal park for boaters and RV campers.
Finley Point is one of Montana's oldest state parks, opening to the public on July 12, 1965. The park is known as an excellent fishing location for lake trout and kokanee salmon. Anglers should note that state and tribal fishing licenses are required for fishing in the area.
Boaters can rent a slip in the marina, some of which offer electric and water hookups for those camping on their boats. Along with the camping slips, the marina also offers 12 boat slips without electricity.
Did you know?
Camping, boating, and other visitor facilities at Finley Point State Park were recently rebuilt or expanded by WGM Group of Missoula.
The new park layout and expanded facilities allow for more visitors to enjoy the park without feeling crowded and reducing impacts on sensitive lakeshore habitat.
Thinking of camping? Finley Point offers 18 RV campsites, seven tent sites and four boat camping slips. Maximum RV length will vary by campsite, so be sure to check out the ReserveAmerica website for additional details.
State Parks rangers frequently host interpretive storytelling and other special events at the park. These programs usually take place in the evening and are free to registered campers at the park.
While in close proximity to Polson and very busy during the summer months, Finley Point’s mature conifer forest helps the campground feel secluded.
The Montana State Parks Foundation helps fund work at parks, for more information log on to www.montanastateparksfoundation.org.