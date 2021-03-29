Fire forces closure of Yellowstone River fishing access site

The Springdale Bridge fishing access site has been closed following a wildland fire that burned at the site on Sunday.
Strong winds caused the fire to spread rapidly, but Park County firefighters responded and contained the blaze. Mop-up operations continued Monday. FWP and Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation staff are working to assess the damage and investigate the cause of the fire.
The Springdale Bridge fishing access site is a half mile north of Springdale, about 15 miles west of Big Timber, along the Yellowstone River.