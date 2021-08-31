Fire restrictions lifted across most of Custer Gallatin National Forest

Campers can again light fires in the Custer Gallatin National Forest after it removed fire restrictions beginning on Wednesday, Sept. 1, for all areas except forest lands managed by the Sioux Ranger District in far southeastern Montana and northwestern South Dakota.

“Given persistent dry conditions and less moisture received, the Sioux Ranger District will remain at the current restriction level where all campfires, even in designated sites and metal fire rings are prohibited and target shooting outside of designated and managed shooting ranges is not allowed,” explained Kurt Hansen, Sioux District Ranger.

Lifting fire restrictions applies to public lands within the Custer Gallatin National Forest including the Ashland, Beartooth, Yellowstone, Gardiner, Bozeman and Hebgen Lake ranger districts.

Drought conditions persist on the Sioux Ranger District where rain has been spotty. Until the area receives consistent and prolonged moisture, restrictions will be necessary to reduce the risk of human caused fires.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0