 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fire restrictions lifted across most of Custer Gallatin National Forest

Fire restrictions lifted across most of Custer Gallatin National Forest

Campfire
Brett French

Campers can again light fires in the Custer Gallatin National Forest after it removed fire restrictions beginning on Wednesday, Sept. 1, for all areas except forest lands managed by the Sioux Ranger District in far southeastern Montana and northwestern South Dakota.

“Given persistent dry conditions and less moisture received, the Sioux Ranger District will remain at the current restriction level where all campfires, even in designated sites and metal fire rings are prohibited and target shooting outside of designated and managed shooting ranges is not allowed,” explained Kurt Hansen, Sioux District Ranger.

Lifting fire restrictions applies to public lands within the Custer Gallatin National Forest including the Ashland, Beartooth, Yellowstone, Gardiner, Bozeman and Hebgen Lake ranger districts.

Drought conditions persist on the Sioux Ranger District where rain has been spotty. Until the area receives consistent and prolonged moisture, restrictions will be necessary to reduce the risk of human caused fires.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Caldera chronicles: The what and why of volcano deformation
Montana Untamed

Caldera chronicles: The what and why of volcano deformation

  • 3 min to read

The ground surface at Yellowstone National Park goes up and down. Since 2015 the caldera has been going down at a rate of about 2–3 centimeters — about 1 inch — per year, but during 2004 –2010 the caldera uplifted at a similar rate. What causes these ups and downs? Well, it’s complicated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News