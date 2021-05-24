Fire restrictions lifted in SE Montana forest after storm

The Sioux Ranger District in the southeastern corner of Montana and northwestern South Dakota is rescinding early season fire restrictions after receiving significant moisture over the weekend.

“The area around Camp Crook, Ekalaka and far southeastern Montana and northwestern South Dakota has been significantly drier than normal with little moisture over the winter months," said Kurt Hansen, Sioux District Ranger. “With the total rain and moisture received over the past several days we’ll see some green-up of the grasses and shrubs in the area for a bit and are able to rescind those fire restrictions at this time.”

It is important to note that the Sioux Ranger District is drier over the long-term than normal; and warmer, drier weather over the summer season may cause the return of fire restrictions at a later date.

With the upcoming Memorial Day Weekend and an unofficial start to the typical summer camping season, forest visitors are being asked to practice proper campfire safety such as:

• Build fires in established fire rings.

• Keep fires small and close to the ground.

• Keep water, a shovel and/or extinguishing tool close at hand.