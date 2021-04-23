First case of deadly white-nose syndrome confirmed in dead Montana bat

“Bats provide important services in protecting crops and timber from flying insect pests,” said Kristina Smucker, Nongame Wildlife Bureau chief for Montana FWP. “Bats also eat tons of mosquitoes each year, meaning they play a role in reducing the spread of some mosquito-borne diseases. Like we do for all wildlife, we are doing what we can to keep bat populations healthy.”

In 2020, FWP temporarily prohibited the capture of all live bats due to unknown risks of COVID-19-infected humans inadvertently transferring the virus to bats. While some sampling of live bats has resumed in 2021, particularly to survey for Pd and WNS, biologists are taking recommended precautions to minimize any risk of COVID-19 spillover to bats. In many places, to substitute for sampling of live bats, biologists have been collecting bat droppings or environmental swabs at roosts to sample for Pd and to look for any dead bats that might be attributable to WNS. They visit known roost areas, including the undersides of bridges.

State and federal agencies are asking for help to monitor the spread of this disease. Anyone seeing a dead or sick bat, or group of bats, should not handle them, but rather call a local FWP office for further guidance.

“Like other wildlife, bats may get sick or die for a variety of reasons,” said Emily Almberg, disease ecologist for FWP. “We are particularly interested in investigating clusters of dead bats or bats that are found dead during the winter or early spring.”

