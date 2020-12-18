First elk associated with Wyoming feedgrounds tests positive for chronic wasting disease

Because the western Wyoming herds migrate long distances in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, Montana's wildlife managers have long been concerned the Wyoming feedgrounds would become a breeding ground for CWD and its spread in the region.

Smith said when he worked at the National Elk Refuge all of his managers believed the animals should be dealt with according to "sound principals" for wildlife management. But the state of Wyoming had "veto power" over any modifications attempted by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, which manages the refuge. Such complications remind Smith of the current situation with COVID-19 and the difficulties of implementing sound public health protocols.

To ensure that hunters and the public are informed about CWD, Game and Fish announces when CWD is found in a new hunt area. A map of CWD endemic areas is available on the Game and Fish website.

To date, there have been no cases of CWD in humans and no strong evidence for the occurrence of CWD in people. However, experimental studies raise the concern that CWD may pose a risk to humans and suggest that it is important to prevent human exposure.