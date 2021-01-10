First marten released in Little Belt Mountains as relocation effort begins

“Over time, we hope to see marten take hold in the Little Belts and thrive there once again,” said Bob Inman, FWP’s furbearer and carnivore coordinator.

Capturing the small mammals isn't easy. Extensive trap lines were set in the backcountry by a half-dozen trappers. Marten are caught using baited live traps outfitted with an auxiliary wooden den, allowing them to stay warm and to be transported safely.

The traps are checked daily. When a marten is caught, the trapper notifies FWP who shuttles the animal as quickly as possible to White Sulphur Springs, Gower said. Once there, biologists sedate the marten and collect age, sex and blood for genetic testing. As soon as possible, the animals are transported into the Little Belts.

"We're spreading them out in identified high-quality marten habitat," Gower said.

So far only five females have been trapped although the agency is hoping to have half of them female. It's unknown if any of the females were pregnant.

“We appreciate the time and efforts of volunteer trappers, as well as the financial contributions of supporting groups,” Inman said.

“The project wouldn’t be possible without the immense help of partners, who really have helped make this a reality,” he added.

