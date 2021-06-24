Fish removal projects, including wilderness work, approved by Fish and Wildlife Commission

In addition, the commission approved a fishing regulation change on the stream to mandate that anglers keep all rainbow trout they catch and lifting any limit on the species in an attempt to thin their numbers, as well as to match regulations in adjoining Yellowstone National Park.

“We think this is a smart decision,” said Clayton Elliott, of Montana Trout Unlimited.

Removal of fish from the creek is a park priority since the stream enters Slough Creek, a tributary to the Lamar River. Buffalo Creek is considered the main source of rainbow trout entering the Slough Creek drainage since measures have been taken on other streams to remove nonnative fish.

Yellowstone fisheries crews have been working for years to eliminate nonnative fish from its streams to create more habitat for native Yellowstone cutthroat trout and arctic grayling. Rainbow trout will interbreed with cutthroats creating a hybrid species.

The project was one of 22 fish removal projects proposed by Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks for this year. Of these, eight had already been approved. Ten of the projects have draft environmental assessments, or draft EAs, pending. The agency received more than 200 comments on the proposals, the majority (172) supporting the actions.