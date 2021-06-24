Fish removal projects, including wilderness work, approved by Fish and Wildlife Commission

A controversial project to remove nonnative rainbow trout from a creek in the Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness was one of 14 such plans approved by the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission on Thursday.
“These projects, and projects like these, only improve the tremendous fisheries that Montana is known for and enhance the angling opportunities throughout the state,” said Mike Bias, executive director of the Fishing Outfitters Association of Montana.
Commission approval of fish removal projects had not been required until the new Fish, Wildlife & Parks director, Hank Worsech, asked the agency's legal counsel if it was necessary. Becky Docktor, FWP's chief legal counsel, said the commission should have a say on the projects. The ruling raised concern among some conservation organizations that politics might overrule science.
The commission’s approval will allow fieldwork for Buffalo Creek to proceed this summer to prepare for poisoning of the fish next year. Such projects often require more than one application of fish-killing poison. Once rainbow trout have been removed, the plan calls for introducing Yellowstone cutthroat trout to the Buffalo Creek drainage.
In addition, the commission approved a fishing regulation change on the stream to mandate that anglers keep all rainbow trout they catch and lifting any limit on the species in an attempt to thin their numbers, as well as to match regulations in adjoining Yellowstone National Park.
“We think this is a smart decision,” said Clayton Elliott, of Montana Trout Unlimited.
Removal of fish from the creek is a park priority since the stream enters Slough Creek, a tributary to the Lamar River. Buffalo Creek is considered the main source of rainbow trout entering the Slough Creek drainage since measures have been taken on other streams to remove nonnative fish.
Yellowstone fisheries crews have been working for years to eliminate nonnative fish from its streams to create more habitat for native Yellowstone cutthroat trout and arctic grayling. Rainbow trout will interbreed with cutthroats creating a hybrid species.
The project was one of 22 fish removal projects proposed by Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks for this year. Of these, eight had already been approved. Ten of the projects have draft environmental assessments, or draft EAs, pending. The agency received more than 200 comments on the proposals, the majority (172) supporting the actions.
“We just want to thank the commission for moving forward with these fish removal projects,” said Nick Gevock, conservation director for the Montana Wildlife Federation. “We know these go through extensive planning, and it’s important to see that work through and get these done. I know often these are somewhat controversial, but we know the professional staff at FWP puts a tremendous amount of energy into these, and these are the ones that made the cut.”
Some of the opponents to the Buffalo Creek project have cited concerns about allowing helicopters to deliver equipment to the drainage, which lies within a wilderness area, and to use mechanized equipment to apply the fish poison. Forty-seven miles of stream as well as Hidden Lake, the source for the fish in the creek, would be treated.
The Custer Gallatin National Forest has not released its decision notice for the project, but had deferred to the FWP environmental assessment. A decision by the Forest Service on whether to allow the use of mechanized equipment in the wilderness area isn’t expected for several months.