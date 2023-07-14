Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is hosting a workshop with the Becoming an Outdoors Woman (BOW) program at Lake Elmo on July 29, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The workshop costs $35 and includes lunch.

Participants will spend half the day learning to spin fish, and the other part of the day learning how to kayak. The workshop is open to anyone age 18 and older. All skill levels for these activities are welcome, but instruction will be focused on beginners.

BOW is a national program that introduces adults, especially women, to different outdoor skills and provides information, encouragement and hands-on instruction. FWP staff members and community volunteers — mostly women passionate about sharing their knowledge of outdoor skills — will lead the workshop.

Participants should dress in comfortable clothing, ideally quick-dry material for these water-based activities, and wear water shoes. Participants also should bring water, snacks, sunscreen, bug spray, a hat and other desired outdoor gear. BOW will provide necessary kayaking and spin-fishing equipment, but participants are encouraged to bring their own if they have it.

Online registration is required for this workshop, and space is limited to 20 participants. To register, go to: https://www.register-ed.com/events/view/200895

For more information on the BOW program, visit: https://fwp.mt.gov/education/becoming-an-outdoors-woman