Fishing app gives greater insight to Bighorn River

“Most striking in the 2021 data is the 2.5:1 dominance of browns over rainbows and the very different size distributions of the two species,” Haacke wrote in the report. “The likely explanation is the differential negative impact of the 2017–2019 high water spring flows on the rainbow spawn as opposed to the brown trout spawn.”

Rainbow trout are spring spawners, and high spring runoff can kill or flush young fish downstream. Lower flows this past year could bode well for rainbow trout in the Bighorn, as long as the water doesn’t drop too low and reduce spawning gravel or hiding spots for young fish.

The top month for Haacke’s guides to catch fish was March, which may have been skewed by one active guide who was boating twice as many fish as his colleagues – sometimes 20 to 25 a day, he said. The section of river that produced the most trout was from Three Mile fishing access downstream to Bighorn Rapids, which saw 1,620 fish netted.

Research

Using grant funds, the Alliance has outlined an ambitious plan to better understand the dam-controlled Bighorn River, the fishing app being just one part of a multi-pronged approach.

Some other highlights from this year’s research include: