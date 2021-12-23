Fishing app gives greater insight to Bighorn River

An iPhone app is providing greater insight into fishing conditions on the Bighorn River.
For example, more than 4,000 fish were caught between March and October by 530 guided anglers.
These details are made possible by Doug Haacke’s recently developed FishLog. Through a partnership with the Bighorn River Alliance, Haacke enlisted five Bighorn River guides to document what they caught, where they landed fish and what they were using during the 2021 fishing season.
Haacke, a Billings software developer and part-time guide, came up with the app. The information generated adds to that already being collected by Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks during its twice annual fish population surveys. Haacke’s data was summed up in the Alliance’s 2021 report, which also chronicles several other research initiatives ranging from the density and variety of bug life to the successful excavation of dewatered side channels.
The numbers Haacke’s app logged are probably underestimates, since guides missed recording information when they were especially busy.
“We didn’t want to put pressure on them to record all of them,” Haacke said. “We just wanted to get a sampling through the week, two to four times, to spot the trends.”
Caught
The number of fish caught, an average of 7.6 per angler, emphasizes how often trout on popular streams may be hooked. The most common method of catching them was nymphs, which is probably no surprise to regular anglers on the Bighorn River. Nymphs imitate aquatic insects as opposed to dry flies, which mimic airborne bugs, and streamers which replicate baitfish and leeches.
“Numbers-wise nymphs always do better,” Haacke said. “But you’ll still have guys that don’t ever fish nymphs,” the so-called dry fly purists.
Brown trout accounted for more than half the catch, followed by rainbows and whitefish. Size-wise, brown trout also accounted for the biggest fish reeled in, with about 800 of them over 18 inches.
“FWP had expected those big fish would be gone this year, but they were not only still there, they were bigger,” Haacke said.
Many guides talked about breaking off more trout than they had in years, as bruiser fish snapped thin tippets, the fine line tied between the fly line and hook.
“Most striking in the 2021 data is the 2.5:1 dominance of browns over rainbows and the very different size distributions of the two species,” Haacke wrote in the report. “The likely explanation is the differential negative impact of the 2017–2019 high water spring flows on the rainbow spawn as opposed to the brown trout spawn.”
Rainbow trout are spring spawners, and high spring runoff can kill or flush young fish downstream. Lower flows this past year could bode well for rainbow trout in the Bighorn, as long as the water doesn’t drop too low and reduce spawning gravel or hiding spots for young fish.
The top month for Haacke’s guides to catch fish was March, which may have been skewed by one active guide who was boating twice as many fish as his colleagues – sometimes 20 to 25 a day, he said. The section of river that produced the most trout was from Three Mile fishing access downstream to Bighorn Rapids, which saw 1,620 fish netted.
Research
Using grant funds, the Alliance has outlined an ambitious plan to better understand the dam-controlled Bighorn River, the fishing app being just one part of a multi-pronged approach.
Some other highlights from this year’s research include:
Side channels: Two side channels – Rattlesnake and Juniper – were reconnected to the Bighorn River in August, using an excavator to remove and redistribute gravels that had cut them off from the main river. Side channels provide important rearing habitat for young fish and also help spread anglers out on busy days.
“The highlight of the year has to be the side channel work,” said Jim Chalmers, research chair for the Alliance, providing proof of concept for future work.
The Alliance has identified another eight to 12 possible side channels that could be restored. With the Juniper and Rattlesnake work successful, the Alliance is conducting surveying and design work in 2022 with an eye to doing more excavation in 2023.
The group said there was “significant economies of scale associated with the planning, permitting and the actual excavation effort at multiple sites,” and is also considering leasing an amphibious excavator since getting access across private land to the river channel can be difficult.
Vegetation: Peter Rice conducted a survey of aquatic vegetation and found a “low diversity of aquatic plants.” Again, the blame was placed on successive high water years that scoured gravels where perennial plants take root. Green algae dominated the river’s plant life.
“We have a real monoculture,” Chalmers said. “There’s very little diversity.”
Aquatic vegetation growth in the summer can be so dense that it raises the water level in portions of the river. Looking ahead, the Alliance plans to begin taking measurements of the water's surface elevation to understand what is being called the “shift factor,” which can result in a dam-like effect, backing up water. A 2009 study by the Bureau of Reclamation found the shift could raise water levels 4 to 18 inches.
“The river has been historically managed by flow, but what really matters is stage,” Chalmers said, referring to the elevation of the water in the channel. “It determines what redds and side channels are covered.”
He explained that if the flow is constant but the water drops up to a foot-and-a-half due to shift when vegetation dies in the winter, important brown trout redds (spawning beds) may be exposed. So the Alliance has ordered two devices, called Hobo Loggers, to record the water stage.
Bug life: Benthic macroinvertebrates – small bottom-dwelling insects like scuds and aquatic worms that feed fish – were thriving near Split Island in April, with densities 10 times what they were in the fall. Although the number was high, it was two times lower than in April 1987.
The populations are likely increasing because of lower water flows, wrote David Stagliano, of Montana Biological Survey.
“A large, flushing flow that the Bighorn River experienced in spring 2020 reduces midge and aquatic worm abundance in the sediments and favors mayflies and caddisflies, as seen in the Fall 2020 samples,” Stagliano wrote.
Water quality: Water samples in the Bighorn River, especially in the Afterbay below the dam and in Bighorn Reservoir, are showing elevated levels of nitrogen, likely from agricultural runoff.
“With lower flows greater concentrations of some of the monitored parameters were expected,” wrote Kendall Ard, a Rocky Mountain College student who served as a water quality monitoring intern.
Higher nitrogen concentrations will feed algae growth that leads to lower water clarity, Ard noted.
Pelicans: Because the large white birds are known for a hefty fish appetite, pelicans are often blamed for reducing young trout populations. Larissa Saarel, an undergraduate senior at Rocky Mountain College, conducted a survey of scientific literature regarding pelicans and found the big birds are getting a bad rap when it comes to trout.
“Cormorants, gulls and mergansers have been documented consuming more salmonids (often juvenile age classes) than pelicans,” she wrote. “In general, trout are not a primary prey item due to their use of water that is deeper (greater than 3 feet) than pelicans regularly forage.”
Pelicans on the Bighorn are also more likely to be non-breeding birds, which have lower consumption rates than adults feeding chicks, Saarel found. In Montana, breeding pelican populations have been documented at Medicine Lake in far Eastern Montana.
Redd mapping: In another experiment using new technology, outfitter Dennis Fischer flew a drone to see if they could be used to map trout spawning redds. In collaboration with Tony Thatcher, of DTM Consulting in Bozeman who crunched the data, the duo mapped more than 27,000 square feet of possible redds at nine known spawning sites.
Although the report noted the approach “doesn’t replicate traditional redd counting methodologies,” it does provide a “practical method of getting a sense of the location and extent of the spawn.” Chalmers said the information will be interesting to compare across the years to see what changes.
The Bighorn River Alliance’s complete report can be found online at https://93229fd7-3b5f-4016-aa86-35b80f2c9813.filesusr.com/ugd/e42c7c_992ce2b4a6544d2ba2098f0969f52ab6.pdf.