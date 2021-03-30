Fishing report: After the long winter, it's time to cast a line

Stillwater River — The river continues to be in good shape as we enter April. Flows have been steady, water clarity is crystal clear and current flows are very wadeable. Our first shot of warm weather can change all of that, but as of now the river is ready to be enjoyed. With the exception of a few midges, there hasn’t been any significant bug activity so nymph fishing continues to be the best option. Stone Fly Nymphs, as well as standard beadhead patterns can get you on the board. Girdle Bugs, Humphrey Stones, or Pat’s Rubber Legs (8-12) are excellent big bugs to fish. Flashback Pheasant Tails, Hare’s Ears and Copper John, Batman, or any of Prince Nymphs including Psycho Prince or Montana Prince in blue can all be excellent patterns. Most beadhead nymphs are fished in sizes 10-14. Perdigon Flies are also fishing well with the right Euro Nymph setup. Red or Black Zebra Midges round out our nymph recommendations. Midges fished in sizes 16-18 also fish well during the transition of winter to spring. Streamer fishing has been decent to start the season. Sparkle Minnows, Crystal Flash Buggers, Grinch’s and Thin Mints will satisfy a lot of the trout. For the angler that wants to move some nicer trout, they should fish larger articulated streamers like the Galloup Dungeon in black, cream or grey (2) as well as a a Boogie Man or Home Invader in similar sizes. — East Rosebud Fly Shop, Columbus.