Fishing report: After the long winter, it's time to cast a line

With spring having arrived, temperatures warming and many lakes and reservoirs in the process of shedding their winter coat of ice, now is the time to plan a fishing trip.
Check your gear to make sure you have all the necessary swivels, weights, flies and leaders and maybe change the line on your reel.
The most important thing, besides having a good time, is to purchase a new fishing license and obtain a copy of the current regulations.
If you aren't sure about where you'd like to cast or float a line, check out our first fishing report of the season.
Top picks
Beaverhead River — The river has produced some great fishing recently. Even the slow days are producing a decent number of good fish. We are starting to see consistent baetis hatches in the afternoon. A few fish are taking dries, but expect the action to get better on cloudy afternoons over the next couple weeks. Pink Sowbugs, small San Juan Worms, and a number of olive nymphs (16) are producing fish. Remember that the river is closed from the dam downstream to Pipe Organ Bridge until May 15. — Frontier Anglers, Dillon.
Bighorn River — The river continues to fish great. Afterbay to Three Mile, Three Mile to Bighorn FAS are good sections to fish. There are a few more people around on the weekends, and it’s pretty quiet on the weekdays, but overall there is plenty of room to fish. Cotton Candy’s, Carpet Bugs, Jellybean Sows, Eddie Vedders and a few random midges are working. The river is pretty low and clean, so you don’t have to dredge them up with too much weight. Dry fly activity has picked up some, but is mainly limited to the last hour of light or very cloudy, calm days. Expect this to get more consistent as we are just starting to see a few more baetis and increasing numbers of midges, but it’s not quite there yet. — Bighorn Angler, Fort Smith.
Bitterroot River — The river is fishing well, and every day we see more and more dry fly action in the afternoon. Skwala are around and fish are looking up. Rogue Stones, Morning Wood Stones, Water Walkers, Miller’s Hi-Viz, Skinny Chubbys and Cadillac Skwala will work. Drop a 20 Incher, Jig PT, Prince, Rubberlegs or San Juan off the back in the mornings. Streamer fishing is an option when the clouds are out and in the mornings when the fish aren’t looking up. Try smaller streamers, like Mini Dungeons, Cousin It’s, Jewel Thieves, Skiddish Smolts and Lil’ Kims. It’s busy out there, so be nice. — Grizzly Hackle Fly Shop, Missoula.
Gallatin River — The Gallatin has opened up nicely from Big Sky downstream. Water temps have been climbing, and the fishing has been solid. The usuals, like stones, midges and worms are fishing well but don't be afraid to start trying some caddis and mayfly nymphs as we progress into spring. With the water temps warming up streamer fishing is picking up. Smaller olive and black streamers on cloudy days have been our favorites. Pre-runoff fishing can be some of the best fishing of the year. As the snow melts we will see the river start to slowly rise. Try adjusting your drift or depth as the river changes. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.
Rock Creek (East) — The creek is in fine spring form. Most stretches are crystal clear, and with so little rain flows are quite wadeable. With no dry fly activity being reported yet, the early season game is nymphs and streamers. Spring nymphs to use include stonefly nymphs (8-12). Effective patterns include North Fork Special in tan and black, as well as Girdle Bugs and Pat’s Rubber Legs. San Juan Worms in red or tan in similar sizing can be an easy bite. Of course standard beadhead nymphs like Prince, Copper John, Hare’s Ears and Pheasant Tails (12-14) are all proven patterns. Zebra Midges in red or black (16-18) round out this week’s recommendations. Streamer fishing is good right now. Sparkle Minnows, Grinches, Thin Mints as well as Craven’s Dirty Hippies, Galloup’s Mini Dungeons or a John Bond Dragon in black can result in catching the brown trout of your season. — East Rosebud Fly Shop, Red Lodge.
Montana
Ackley Lake — Tiger muskies are starting to hit. Try using a plain hook and cut bait. — Sport Center, Lewistown.
Big Hole River — It is starting to fish fairly well using San Juan Worms and stonefly nymphs. Skwalas could hatch in the next 10 days. — Frontier Anglers, Dillon.
Blackfoot River — The river is big and muddy, rose over the weekend and probably won’t be fishable this week. — Grizzly Hackle Fly Shop, Missoula.
Bighorn Lake, Ok-A-Beh — It is open. No reports. — Pryor Creek Bait Co., Laurel.
Boulder River — The river is low, clear and cold. Winter conditions still dominate with the fish found in deep runs and pools. Fish are eating midges and nymphs; try a dry-dropper or lightweight nymph rig. Red and black Zebra Midges and Copper Johns have been productive. — Sweetcast Angler, Big Timber.
Canyon Ferry Reservoir — While the weather has just been great … not so for the fishing. There is still way too much ice to get a boat on the water. The ice has pulled out of the Silos Recreation Broadwater Bay area and away from the shore. Open water can be seen from Duck Pond 1 across to Duck Pond 2. The few who have tried to fish from shore have not had a bite. We are hoping with the high winds and warm temps the ice will break up soon. — The Silos KOA Store.
Clark Canyon Reservoir — The lake has been fishing very well at the south end in open water. Jigs are working most days and various chironomids are producing well on warm, sunny days. The banks are opening a little, but it could be two to three weeks before the lake is entirely open. — Frontier Anglers, Dillon.
Clark Fork River, Missoula — The river is big and muddy, rose over the weekend and probably won’t be fishable this week. — Grizzly Hackle Fly Shop, Missoula.
Cooney Reservoir — There is still some ice floating around. — Pryor Creek Bait Co., Laurel.
Deadman’s Basin — The remaining ice is starting to break up and isn’t safe. There are very little fishing opportunities from shore. — Cozy Corner Bar, Lavina.
Fort Peck Reservoir, Big Dry Arm — There are spots of open water, but there is still plenty of ice and anglers can’t launch boats as of Monday. The remaining ice is floating, thinning and moving because of the wind and is not safe. — Rock Creek Marina.
Fort Peck Reservoir, dam area — The ice is off and the boat ramp should be usable by Wednesday, March 31. There was a little bit of ice in the marina bay and by Duck Creek boat ramp as of Monday. Flat Lake still has ice, and the boat ramp won’t be available until it is cleaned of mud. A few anglers are fishing off the bank and picking up some northerns. On the river below the dam anglers are catching walleye. — Lakeridge Lodging & Bait Shop.
Fort Peck Reservoir, Hell Creek — The remaining ice was rotten on Monday morning, but with the strong winds the reservoir should be open and boatable later this week. — Hell Creek Marina.
Flathead Lake (North) — Mac Days have started and quite a few guys are fishing. Fish where the Flathead River dumps into the lake at the delta in 15 to 30 feet of water and anchor and fish a whole baitfish for big lake trout, the occasional bull trout and pike. When fishing in 70 to 100 feet of water, try anchoring and jigging for smaller fish and a few bigger ones. A Bucktail jig with cut bait or a Zimmer’s Rattle Disaster will work. Some anglers are shore fishing at West Shore State Park and casting big spoons and catching some lake trout. South of West Shore anglers will work their way in a boat south with big spoons or Flatfish close to the bottom and pick up lake trout. — Snappy’s, Kalispell.
Flathead Lake (South) — We haven’t had any reports yet, but the perch should get going soon with the warm weather in the East Bay area. — Snappy’s, Kalispell.
Flathead River — Anglers are fishing Woolly Buggers and Prince Nymphs for cutthroat trout. — Snappy’s, Kalispell.
Fresno Reservoir — It is pretty low. There is still some rotten ice left on the main body of water. Anglers are fishing below the dam at the spillway using minnows and catching some walleye, northerns, perch, crappie and whitefish. — Stromberg Sinclair, Havre.
Hauser Reservoir — The Causeway was frozen as of Monday. There was open water at Black Sandy. The York Bridge area is open and anglers are catching a few trout there. Bait anglers are doing well with spawn sacks. Marabou jigs are also working. For fly fishers use spawn patterns or black Leeches. Lake Helena is open and fishing is pretty slow. — Sportsman’s Warehouse, Helena.
Hebgen Lake — The marina will open May 28. — Kirkwood Marina.
Holter Reservoir — At Log Gulch there is 50 to 60 yards of open shore. A few people are tossing a line, but fishing is slow. Stay off the ice as it is not safe. — Sportsman’s Warehouse, Helena.
Lake Koocanusa — Rainbow fishing is decent with some big fish being caught. Anglers are having to work for the bigger rainbows, but black and silver, black and gold or black and purple are good colors. Troll in 10 to 30 feet of water at 2 to 3 mph and run a broken-back Rapala or plug. Some pan-size fish can be caught from the bank. Kokanee fishing is slow and should pick up in May. — Koocanusa Resort and Marina, Libby.
Madison River, Lower — This is the place for an early season float, although we have yet to hear of any shuttle services. With all the sun that is predicted, a flashy nymph will be highly visible. Most fish are hanging out in the slower, deeper water, but as water temps rise the fish are starting to transition into slightly faster water. We have been fishing scuds, soft hackles, crayfish, worms, midges, eggs, and sowbugs. If you find yourself on a calm, cloudy day look for fish rising to midges in the softer water and behind rocks. Keep an eye out for BWOs, as they are sure to be popping soon. The streamer bite has been day-to-day with smaller sculpin and baitfish patterns getting some eats. We've been having luck on more natural-colored patterns, like light olive and tan. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.
Madison River, Upper — The most shelf ice will be in the Ennis area. Small and flashy is the name of the game if you decide to nymph; Green Machines, $3 Dips, Purple Deaths, Wire Worms, Shop Vacs, black and brown Rubberlegs and Zebra Midges are all good bets. It's crucial that your bugs are getting down fast on the upper. If you're not ticking bottom every cast, add some weight until you do. Dry fly fishing has been pretty slow with the constant wind. Streamer fishing has been hit-or-miss the last week or two, but when it’s on, it’s been pretty good. Streamer color has been variable lately, but typically black, olive and white are our favorites. In between the lakes will have some deep snow in spots but you can get in easily below the dam. If you want to fish lower toward Quake, you will need snowshoes or skis. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.
Martinsdale Reservoir — The ice is off, but not many people are fishing yet. Try worms from shore. — Mint Bar, Martinsdale.
Missouri River, below Holter — The river is fishing well, mainly on streamers and pink nymphs. Zebra Midges will work by the dam. The flow was 3,690 cfs as of Monday. — Montana Fly Goods, Helena.
Missouri River, Fred Robinson Bridge — Anglers are fishing, but action is generally slow. With warming temperatures fishing should pick up. — Sport Center, Lewistown.
Nelson Reservoir — The lake is open and people are out there boat fishing. — Stockman Bar & Grill, Malta.
Noxon Rapids Reservoir — The reservoir is ice free and people are out boating. By the golf course near Thompson Falls, anglers are catching some walleye. One could try jigging. — Lakeside Motel and Resort.
Rock Creek (West) — Fishing well with nymphs and streamers. Not much for a dry fly bite just yet, but this weekend one never knows. Double-nymph rigs with Double Bead Stones, Jig Princes, San Juans, Perdigons and Jig PT’s have been the best producers. Smaller streamers fished low and slow can attract nice fish this time of year. Try JJ Specials, Lil Kim’s, Cousin It’s and Jewel Thieves. — Grizzly Hackle Fly Shop, Missoula.
Stillwater River — The river continues to be in good shape as we enter April. Flows have been steady, water clarity is crystal clear and current flows are very wadeable. Our first shot of warm weather can change all of that, but as of now the river is ready to be enjoyed. With the exception of a few midges, there hasn’t been any significant bug activity so nymph fishing continues to be the best option. Stone Fly Nymphs, as well as standard beadhead patterns can get you on the board. Girdle Bugs, Humphrey Stones, or Pat’s Rubber Legs (8-12) are excellent big bugs to fish. Flashback Pheasant Tails, Hare’s Ears and Copper John, Batman, or any of Prince Nymphs including Psycho Prince or Montana Prince in blue can all be excellent patterns. Most beadhead nymphs are fished in sizes 10-14. Perdigon Flies are also fishing well with the right Euro Nymph setup. Red or Black Zebra Midges round out our nymph recommendations. Midges fished in sizes 16-18 also fish well during the transition of winter to spring. Streamer fishing has been decent to start the season. Sparkle Minnows, Crystal Flash Buggers, Grinch’s and Thin Mints will satisfy a lot of the trout. For the angler that wants to move some nicer trout, they should fish larger articulated streamers like the Galloup Dungeon in black, cream or grey (2) as well as a a Boogie Man or Home Invader in similar sizes. — East Rosebud Fly Shop, Columbus.
Tongue River Reservoir — Fishing is slow, but the reservoir is open. — Scheels, Billings.
Yellowstone River, Columbus — Fishing has been spotty the last few days, but streamers are doing the best. Try a Sparkle Minnow, a tan Strolis Ice Pick, or a Mini Dungeon in natural or olive. — East Rosebud Fly Shop, Columbus.
Yellowstone River, Huntley — Smallmouth bass fishing is terrific using crankbaits and minnows. Boat fishermen should be super, super careful because of low water flows. Action for catfish is still quiet. — Huntley Bait and Tackle.
Yellowstone River, Livingston — The river has been hit or miss these past couple days. Nymphing has been your best bet, and streamers have been working on the right days. Even with lower winter flows, a long leader is usually needed to reach fish on the bottom. If you plan on nymphing you can keep it simple with; Rubberlegs, worms, Pheasant Tails, eggs, and your favorite midge. We find that water selection is more important than bug selection this time of year. The majority of the fish are still feeding in slow, deep runs and tailouts. The water has been green on most days, so don't forget to fish bugs that have a little flash. Black, olive, and white streamers have been working the best. Switch up sizes until you find what they want. With warmer days ahead, blue winged olives should be showing up soon. The best fishing for these little dries is in the back eddies and soft edges of seams. All the boat ramps are open from Point of Rocks to Springdale, besides Mallard's Rest. Carbella is still under construction, but should be good to go in the coming weeks. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.
Yellowstone River, Miles City — People are just starting to fish. The water is a little murky. When the water is clear, anglers normally target sauger, walleye and smallmouth. — Red Rock Sporting Goods, Miles City.
Wyoming
Bighorn River, Thermopolis — The river is running at 600 cfs and crystal clear, and the fishing is good and busy. There are a lot of drift boats. Nymphs are working best. — White Horse Country Store & Canyon Sporting Goods, Thermopolis.
Boysen Reservoir — We look forward to a great spring as soon as the ice leaves the lake. Some people are catching nice rainbow trout around the edges that are starting to open up. Boysen Marina‘s restaurant is open for lunch at this time; 9 to 5 Wednesday through Saturday and Sunday 9 to 4, serving food from 11:30 till 3. Our boat shop will open April 15. We have plenty of live bait. To view a live webcam feed go to wyoparks.wyo.gov and select Boysen webcam. — Boysen Marina.
Buffalo Bill Reservoir — There is still ice on the lake. It is open from the dike to the mouth. Try streamers. It is closed April 1 to July 14 from Rattlesnake Creek across the lake to Sheep Creek to Gibbs Bridge to protect spawning rainbows. — North Fork Anglers, Cody.
Clarks Fork — It is fishing OK. Streamers, Pat’s Rubberlegs, BWOs, midges and Pheasant Tails are producing. — North Fork Anglers, Cody.
Cody-area lakes — The ice is off Luce, Hogan, East and West Newton. Anglers are doing OK. Leeches, midges and Parachute Adams are working well. — North Fork Anglers, Cody.
Lake DeSmet — The lake still has ice on it, and we expect it to be there another couple weeks. With the warm weather, the ice is starting to not be safe. — The Lake Stop, Buffalo.
Lower Shoshone — It is fishing well on BWOs, midges, streamers and Sowbugs. — North Fork Anglers, Cody.
North Fork of the Shoshone — It is a little early, but a few fish have been caught on North Fork Specials, Bloody Mary, Griffith’s Gnats, BWO and buggers. The North Fork closure from Gibbs Bridge to Newton Creek begins April 1 and extends through June 30. — North Fork Anglers, Cody.
Upper and Lower Sunshine Reservoirs — The ice is melting quickly and we expect to be fishing in the next couple of weeks. Fishing is usually really good after ice off. — Wea Market, Meeteetse.
Email Gazette Sports Editor John Letasky at john.letasky@406mtsports.com or follow him on Twitter at @GazSportsJohnL