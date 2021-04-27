Fishing Report: Anglers catching rainbow trout cruising lake shorelines

Madison River, Upper — The upper has been fishing great overall. Water temps will be going up these next few days, which in turn will get the fish moving more. Small and flashy is the name of the game if you decide to nymph; Green Machines, $3 Dips, Purple Deaths, Worms, Shop Vacs, black and brown Rubberlegs and Zebra Midges are all good bets. You can also have some success dead drifting a Sculpin under a bobber. It's crucial that your bugs are getting down fast on the upper. If you're not ticking bottom every cast add some weight until you do. Dry fly fishing has been pretty slow with the constant wind. Streamer fishing has been hit-or-miss. Streamer color has been variable, but typically black, olive and white are our favorites. We have had reports of anglers getting better streamer action near Lyons Bridge and below. In between the lakes will have some deep snow in spots but you can get in easily below the dam. The sweet spot seems to be the Three Dollar area with excellent streamer, dry and nymph opportunities. Just watch the weather. Wind can be the kiss of death for the dry fly fishing up this way. Also, be aware of redds. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.