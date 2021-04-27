Fishing Report: Anglers catching rainbow trout cruising lake shorelines

BILLINGS — Rainbow trout are still cruising the shorelines at many lakes and reservoirs, and anglers are having a fun time sinking worms, PowerBait, marshmallows, or casting lures and flies.
The paddlefish season on the Missouri River upstream from Fort Peck Dam to Fort Benton begins Saturday.
In other news, the Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks reminds anglers that it is illegal to use live minnows as bait in the Missouri River upstream of Moroney Dam (near Great Falls), including Helena-area reservoirs. New walleye regulations on the Missouri River from Toston Dam to Canyon Ferry Reservoir and Canyon Ferry and Hauser reservoirs went into effect on April 1. The new walleye regulation is 10 daily, one over 15 inches; possession is twice the daily limit, according to a news release.
Those who like to river fish should also remember that when temperatures rise, an increase in water flows could be a result. It may be time to fish your favorite blue ribbon trout stream before the window closes and runoff starts.
Here’s this week’s fishing report:
Top picks
Hauser Reservoir — Rainbow fishing has been great at York Bridge. Fly fishing with egg patterns or San Juan Worms has been working well. Night crawlers and egg sacks are also producing some fish. Some fat rainbows are also being picked up below Canyon Ferry Dam while drifting and bouncing night crawlers on the bottom. Some trollers are picking up a few trout from Black Sandy, Riverside and Lake Helena with cowbells, or orange/chartreuse crankbaits. Walleye fishing in Lake Helena has picked up a bit and pulling shallow running crankbaits or crawler harnesses has been popular. Look for the bite to turn on by the end of the week. — FWP, Helena.
Lake Mary Ronan — Kokanee fishing has picked up and anglers are limiting out. For the next two to three weeks there will be excellent fishing for kokanee. Anglers are trolling or jig fishing. Most are jigging when they locate the fish. — Zimmer Bait and Tackle, Pablo.
Missouri River, below Holter — The flow was 4,280 cfs on Monday and water temps are 44 degrees. Below Hauser, the river is flowing at 3,650 cfs. Nymphing and streamer fishing is good. There are good Baetis hatches on cloudy days in the afternoon. — Montana Fly Goods, Helena.
Missouri River, Fred Robinson Bridge — Northerns, walleyes, catfish and sauger are taking minnows. Paddlefish season opens Saturday. — Roberts Bait & Tackle, Great Falls.
Tongue River Reservoir — Anglers did well over the weekend. An 18.99-pound catfish was boated on Saturday. Some smallmouth bass have been caught, along with perch and crappie. A good depth is 25 feet of water. In the shallow bays, some northern pike have been reeled in. Worms and minnows are working best for all species. — Tongue River Marina.
Montana
Ackley Lake — Tiger muskie fishing is slow. A few anglers have reeled in trout while wading out from the bank and fly fishing. Trout are still cruising the shoreline. One could try casting a lure, too. Some anglers are going to area ponds, like Carter Pond or Hanson Dam, and catching rainbows. — Sport Center, Lewistown.
Beaverhead River — The Bureau of Reclamation plans to start raising flows from Clark Canyon Dam this week. That will make floating much easier below Pipe Organ Bridge. While we expect the fish to respond very eagerly, murky water could persist for a few days. Expect San Juan Worms, pink Sowbugs, and streamers to be the ticket. An early opening day of May 15 has us eager to hit the upper river from the dam downstream to Pipe Organ Bridge. As always, stay off the closed water until opening day. Poindexter Slough has been fishing well. — Frontier Anglers, Dillon.
Big Hole River — The river is fishing well and relatively low, however, expect the flows to jump later this week as temps rise into the high 70s. There will be a great window to find some spectacular fishing, Skwalas?, before the river jumps from the warmer weather. — Frontier Anglers, Dillon.
Bighorn Lake, Ok-A-Beh — A few anglers were out, but the poor weather kept many off the water. Overall, fishing is slow. Toward the Wyoming border a few smallmouth were caught. — Scheels, Billings.
Bighorn River — The river is starting to fish really well. Flows have come up and were at 3,200 cfs on Tuesday. We are starting to see a lot of blue-winged olives and midges. Fishing picks up in the late mornings or early afternoon on pretty much the whole river. Carpet Bugs, various BWO nymphs, soft-hackles, Ray Charles, cream or olive midge patterns will all work. Dry fly fishing is just starting. CDC BWO patterns will work, or try a Smoke Jumper. — Bighorn Angler, Fort Smith.
Bitterroot River — It was fishing great on Monday, but warmer temperatures could blow the river out. We are seeing lots of BWOs, March browns and gray drakes on the cloudy days. Skwalas are still around, and fish are looking for them. Skinnier bodied Skwalas like Rogue Stones, Skinny Chubby, Rastaman, Cadillac Skwalas and olive Stimulators will work. For mayflies, try a BWO Comparadun, CDC Dun or P-Haze (16-18). March Brown Parachute, Brindle Chute, P-Haze or Carnage Drake (14) will work. Extended Body Gray Drake or Parachute Adams (12-14) are an option. Focus on nymphs and streamers in the morning and dries in the afternoon. — Grizzly Hackle Fly Shop, Missoula.
Blackfoot River — As of Monday, still mainly a nymphing and streamer game, but there are BWOs out in the afternoons on cloudy days. As temperatures increase, check flows to make sure the river is still fishable. Double nymph rigs with Double Bead Stones, Rubberlegs, Lucent Stones, San Juans, Princes and PT’s will work. Slow rolling a streamer or even dead drifting one will get you some really big fish. Zonkers, Squirdles, Zirdles, Sparkle Minnows and Cousin It under an indicator isn’t a bad way to go. Try a BWO in the back eddies and foam lines in the afternoon. There are a few March browns, too. — Grizzly Hackle Fly Shop, Missoula.
Boulder River — The river is still low and cold as of Monday. Look for trout in deep pools and at the heads of the pools later in the day, especially on warm days. Look for blue-winged olives on cloudy days, and watch for spawning beds. — Sweetcast Angler, Big Timber.
Canyon Ferry Reservoir — The rainbow trout bite continues to be good on the north end as fish are cruising shorelines. Rainbows are being caught from shore between the Outhouse and Kim’s Marina using leech flies, beadhead nymphs, worms or silver spinners. Boat anglers are having some success for rainbows while trolling cowbells or crankbaits between White Earth and Hole in the Wall. A few walleye are being caught around the river channel south of the Silos while using jigs or trolling crankbaits, however the colder weather has made the action slow down considerably. — FWP, Helena.
Clark Fork River, Missoula — As of Monday there was 3-4 feet of visibility at the banks. There are BWOs galore out on cloudy days. A CDC Dun, Tilt Wing Dun, Compardun or P-Haze (16-18) will produce. Skwala/dropper is another great way to go if you aren’t seeing fish rise. For droppers, try BWOs or March brown nymphs like PT’s, Perdigons and Copper John. Streamer fishing when the clouds are out with smaller white, olive or black streamers has been effective. Try, Mason’s Junior, Cousin It, Lil Kim, Skiddish Smolts and Jewel Thieves. Check river flows before venturing out as the temperatures warm the cfs measurements could spike. — Grizzly Hackle Fly Shop, Missoula.
Cooney Reservoir — This week the water has been coming up fast; and with the higher water we're seeing more logs floating around, both horizontally and vertically. Water temperatures are 42 to 45 degrees in the bays. Trout fishing was good last week and action seemed to be best from the bank. Worms on the bottom with either corn or a marshmallow worked well. More people caught walleyes this past week, but no one seemed to catch a lot of them. Large soft plastics or a Rapala Shad Rap with a slow presentation worked for the people who did catch fish. — Cooney State Park.
Deadman’s Basin — Anglers have been battling the wind and most are getting blown off. On the lower Musselshell anglers have caught a few nice catfish. On the upper Musselshell, anglers have caught some brown trout. Action at the Broadview Pond is picking up. — Cozy Corner Bar, Lavina.
Flathead Lake (North) — Fishing has been hit-or-miss like the weather. The lake trout are anywhere from 30 to 200 feet. The water is still too cold in the southeast bay for perch. In the Flathead River sloughs south of Columbia Falls and north of Sportsmans Bridge, crappie, bass and pike fishing comes and goes with the weather. — Snappy’s, Kalispell.
Flathead Lake (South) — Anglers are getting into perch. There aren’t many perch being caught, but the ones being caught are big. The standard setup is a bottom weight with two hooks above it. The Smile Series painted hooks work well. Lake trout fishing is a little slower than normal. The pivot depth is 250 feet and lake trout are being caught as deep as 300 feet. — Zimmer Bait and Tackle, Pablo.
Flathead River, below Kerr Dam — Runoff is on the verge of starting. When runoff kicks in the water level will change dramatically. The fish will be in the slower backwaters, and not in the main river. When this happens, fish are scattered and harder to find and fishing slows. — Zimmer Bait and Tackle, Pablo.
Flathead River sloughs — Fennon Slough will be a prime spot during runoff. It is a good alternative for perch, largemouth bass, pike, crappie, sunfish and the occasional bull trout. — Zimmer Bait and Tackle, Pablo.
Fort Peck Reservoir, Big Dry Arm — A 31-inch walleye was boated pitching jigs toward shore and retrieving. Walleye are at depths of 2 to 8 feet. When the water warms to 45 degrees, fishing improves. Minnows are a good bait. Northern pike are on the bite. Try crankbaits. The pike are at depths of 7 to 10 feet. — Rock Creek Marina.
Fort Peck Reservoir, Crooked Creek — Some catfish and a few northerns have been caught by those fishing from shore. From boat, a group caught a few walleyes dead sticking with minnows. The reservoir is still low. Use caution when launching a boat and watch for bottom debris sticking out of the water. — Crooked Creek Marina.
Fort Peck Reservoir, dam area — The walleye bite is slow. A few anglers are catching lake trout around York Island at depths of 50 to 60 feet using downriggers. The post spawn walleye bite down the Dry Arm is just getting going. In the bays, anglers can pitch cranks or jigs in the shallow water for northerns. — Lakeridge Lodging & Bait Shop.
Fort Peck Reservoir, Fourchette Bay — Access roads could be muddy with all the recent moisture. — Scheels, Billings.
Fort Peck Reservoir, Hell Creek — Walleyes and pike are biting, but it’s not a hot bite, and it won’t be until the spawn is over in a week or two. The northern pike are still biting in the bay. There is a good walleye bite in the Dry Arm and toward Fourchette. A few lake trout have been boated. — Hell Creek Marina.
Gallatin River — It is fishing well. Be on the lookout for BWOs and March browns. If you see heads coming up to dries, try throwing a Parachute Adams with a little Purple Haze trailed behind it. Some days, streamer fishing has been good. Smaller streamers like Sparkle Minnows and Woolly Buggers have been best. Flip through your colors and sizes until you find the streamer fish want. Sub-surface fishing will continue to be the most productive tactic. Lead with a simple stonefly pattern, like a Pat’s Rubberlegs or Delektable Hurless and trail behind a Midge, small Pheasant Tail, Green Machine, purple Spanker or a Dirt Snake. Keep an eye out for spawning beds. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.
Holter Reservoir — Rainbows continue to be picked up at Gates of the Mountains, the BLM boat ramp, Log Gulch and Departure Point. Successful shore anglers are doing well with Woolly Buggers, small beads, San Juan Worms, spawn sacks or PowerBait. Boat anglers are catching some fat rainbows while trolling bright crankbaits along the shorelines. Not many walleye or perch are being picked up yet as the weather and water temps have been pretty cold. — FWP, Helena.
Kootenai River — As of Sunday, the current discharge from Libby Dam was 4,000 cfs and in-flows to Lake Koocanusa were 6,900 cfs. The water temperature at Libby Dam was 40 degrees. Hatches were midges, blue-winged olives, March browns, early caddis and little stoneflies. Recommended patterns are Zebra Midge, Parachute Adams, Purple Haze, Bugmeister, olive Sparkle Dun, purple Chubby, BH Prince, soft SJ Worm, BH Pheasant Tail, BH Rubberleg Stonefly, big streamers in white, pink and olive, Circus Peanut, and black conehead Buggers. — Linehan Outfitting, Troy.
Lake Frances — Fishing is slow. — Roberts Bait & Tackle, Great Falls.
Lake Koocanusa — Rainbow fishing is picking up with anglers trolling between 2.4-2.5 mph. The water is rising slowly, but is clean. Plugs are working the best. Black and silver, blue and silver and anything with black and dark purple is working. Kokanee salmon fishing usually improves by mid-May. — Koocanusa Resort and Marina, Libby.
Madison River, Lower — Fishing is great. The lake has been a bit of a wild-card with cold weather and high winds. It seems to be flipping every few days and adding some cold color to the water. The fishing has been good on these days, it just changes to mostly a nymph or streamer game. The crayfish are starting to go and the San Juan Worm is still a good bet on dirty water days. If the clouds are in and the wind is calm, the blue-winged olives have been out in full force. Watch the edges of the river for heads coming up in the afternoon. We should start to see weird things happening with the flows in the next week or two, so keep an eye on the gauge. It won’t be long until the caddis hatch. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.
Madison River, Upper — The upper has been fishing great overall. Water temps will be going up these next few days, which in turn will get the fish moving more. Small and flashy is the name of the game if you decide to nymph; Green Machines, $3 Dips, Purple Deaths, Worms, Shop Vacs, black and brown Rubberlegs and Zebra Midges are all good bets. You can also have some success dead drifting a Sculpin under a bobber. It's crucial that your bugs are getting down fast on the upper. If you're not ticking bottom every cast add some weight until you do. Dry fly fishing has been pretty slow with the constant wind. Streamer fishing has been hit-or-miss. Streamer color has been variable, but typically black, olive and white are our favorites. We have had reports of anglers getting better streamer action near Lyons Bridge and below. In between the lakes will have some deep snow in spots but you can get in easily below the dam. The sweet spot seems to be the Three Dollar area with excellent streamer, dry and nymph opportunities. Just watch the weather. Wind can be the kiss of death for the dry fly fishing up this way. Also, be aware of redds. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.
Marias River — In the Loma area, anglers are catching catfish, a few drum and an occasional sturgeon. A few smallmouth bass have also been caught. — Roberts Bait & Tackle, Great Falls.
Martinsdale Reservoir — Fishing for trout from shore is steady. — Mint Bar, Martinsdale.
Missouri River, Fort Benton — The river is down. Be careful launching boats. — Roberts Bait & Tackle, Great Falls.
Nelson Reservoir — Some anglers are getting into walleyes, while others aren’t. Try minnows or crawlers on a jig. Anglers are catching the occasional pike while fishing for walleye. — Sport Center, Lewistown.
Noxon Rapids Reservoir — The reservoir is still low and at some spots it is difficult to get a boat in. — Lakeside Motel and Resort.
Rock Creek (East) — The creek is in prime pre-runoff form. Water clarity has maintained throughout the month and flows have been so low you could cross on your knees, so get out and enjoy before it blows out for two months. Last week’s cooler temperatures put bugs down to a degree, but over the last week little has changed in how to fish. As far as dry flies, late April means Caddis, March Browns and attractor dries. Caddis or March browns can be fished in size 14. Attractor dry fly suggestions include a Parachute Adams, Royal Wulff or Purple Haze (12-14). Increased temperatures later this week could provide a dry fly opportunity. Nymph and streamer fishing continues to be the best way to be successful. Springtime patterns like Zirdle Bugs in black or brown, Humphrey Stones and beadhead Half Backs (8-10) are extremely effective “big and nasty“ stonefly nymphs. Of course Caddis nymphs, a Hare’s Ear, or Pheasant Tail (12-14) can match any natural nymph crawling around. Beadhead attractor patterns like Copper John, Psycho Prince, Batman, Montana Prince in blue, and Lightning Bugs (12-14) are all credible. Streamer recommendations play like a broken record. Sparkle Minnows, Krystal Flash Buggers in black or olive, as well as Grinch, Thin Mints, Yuk Bugs, Bond’s Dragon and virtually any articulated Galloup pattern from the smaller Barely Legal to the globally respected Dungeon. — East Rosebud Fly Shop, Red Lodge.
Rock Creek (West) — As of Monday water conditions were still good and anglers were starting to see March browns and BWOs in the afternoons. Monitor river flows as temperatures rise. Cloudy days are much better for mayflies. Try BWOs (16-18) and March Browns (14). Nymphing and streamer fishing is a great way to go in the mornings, before switching to dries in the afternoon. Double Bead Stones, Princes, PT’s, Perdigons and San Juans under a Skwala or under a bobber is effective. — Grizzly Hackle Fly Shop, Missoula.
Spring Creek — It is fishing well for 14- to 18-inch trout, mainly throwing streamers. — Sport Center, Lewistown.
Stillwater River — The river bumped a little in flows this past week, although it is still in excellent shape to be waded and fished with a fly. Cooler temperatures put a damper on most of the dry fly fishing although surface “eats” with a Midge or Mayfly (16-18), or a March Brown or Caddis (14) is still bringing up some trout from the late morning on. Nymph fishing continues to be San Juan Worms, Stonefly Nymphs and Euro Perdigon flies. Standard San Juan Worms in red or brown, or the new latex tied worms (8) are definitely catching a lot of fish, whether it’s trout or whitefish. Stonefly nymphs like Rubberlegs, North Fork Specials in black, Red Fox Squirrel nymphs or classic Girdle Bugs are all “fishy.” Stones are fished in sizes 8-10. caddis nymphs like Sparkle Pupa in tan or olive or Shop Vacs (14) will only fish better with the ensuing warmer days. A red or chartreuse Copper John is another killer. Other beadheads to fish include the standard Hare’s Ear, Pheasant Tail or Prince Nymphs (10-14). If you are fishing a Euro Nymph setup, Hot Spot Jigs, Holo Point Jigs as well as the red or pink Tag Nymphs all fish extremely well. Perdigon Nymphs can be generally fished in a 14. The streamer bite cooled down with the temperatures last week, much like the dry fly action, that should improve with this week’s warming trend. Sparkle Minnows, Grinch, Slump Busters, Rainbow Dirty Hippy, and Woolly Buggers in black or olive are all solid suggestions.— East Rosebud Fly Shop, Columbus.
Swan Lake — Lake trout fishing is phenomenal here with many running 2 to 5 pounds at depths of 50 to 90 feet. — Zimmer Bait and Tackle, Pablo.
Tiber Reservoir — Smaller walleyes are starting to bite on jigs and minnows. — Roberts Bait & Tackle, Great Falls.
Yellowstone River, Columbus — The river has some color with the recent rain and lowland snow melt, but reports have been better as the trout feel more comfortable. Streamer fishing was really good this past weekend and could continue to improve, but with the warmer temperatures coming up we could see some runoff and water clarity decreasing over the next few weeks. Get out and enjoy it before runoff starts. Dry fly fishing hasn’t quite started, but could happen any day. Use March Browns (14-16), BWOs and Midges (16-20). Don’t forget some Caddis, as they will be hatching in the near future. Recommended streamers include Sparkle Minnows, Woolly Buggers, Galloup Dungeons, and whatever you have confidence in. — East Rosebud Fly Shop, Columbus.
Yellowstone River, Huntley — Ling are still hitting and catfish are taking cut bait and minnows. Anglers are still catching bass on plugs and jigs. — Huntley Bait and Tackle.
Yellowstone River, Livingston — With the warmer weather ahead we should start to see some color. This can be good or bad depending on how much visibility there is. Nymphing has been your best bet, and streamers have been working on the right days. If you plan on nymphing keep it simple with; Rubberlegs, Worms, Pheasant Tails, Eggs and your favorite BWO. We find that water selection is more important than bug selection this time of year. The majority of the fish are still feeding in those slow, deep runs and tailouts. Black, olive and yellow streamers have been working the best. Switch up your sizes until you find what they want. We have been seeing BWOs hatching on certain days. Fish will target these little bugs in back eddies and the soft side of slow, deep seems. Keep an eye on flows. A little rain or warm weather will get the mud pumping. We are in window season. A few cold days will have the water looking great and fishing well, and a few warm days may muddy it up quickly. The river can still be very dangerous at these flows. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.
Yellowstone River, Miles City — The water is clear and anglers are catching fish. Minnows seem to be working well. We still have minnows in stock. — Red Rock Sporting Goods, Miles City.
Wyoming
Bighorn River, Thermopolis — The river flow is very low and the water is clear. The fish could be a little spooky. Anglers are still catching trout while fly fishing. Woolly Buggers are working. Tricos are hatching on warmer days. — White Horse Country Store & Canyon Sporting Goods, Thermopolis.
Boysen Reservoir — Fishing is starting to pick up for walleye and trout. No reports on any action for perch. — Boysen Marina.
Buffalo Bill Reservoir — The biggest thing has been the unseasonably cold temperatures. Anglers should slow their presentation down. For walleye or lake trout, use a bait presentation whether it is tipped on a spoon or using a crawler on a harness. It’s the same situation for trout. If using spinners or spoons, slow down for trout. One can use a jig below a float and tip the jig with a worm for trout. A reminder that a section of the lake is closed on the northwest side to protect spawning trout. — Rocky Mountain Discount Sports, Cody.
Clarks Fork — Lower-elevation runoff has muddied the river from Paint Creek down river into Montana. Above Paint Creek the lower Clarks Fork is low and clear. Beadhead nymphs work best. Try North Fork Specials, Pheasant Tails, Gold-ribbed Hare’s Ears, Bloody Mary, Prince Nymphs, Halfbacks, Perdigon or Czech Nymphs in rainbow, black, or olive. Nymph sizes are 6-20. Hatches are midges, winter stoneflies and some scattered blue-wing olives. Dries have been Parachute Adams, Sparkle Duns in olive, gray or black, and Hemingway Caddis (14-22). Streamers: dark Woolly Buggers, small Dungeons, Zonkers and Platte River Specials (4-10). Pack bear spray. — North Fork Anglers, Cody.
Cody-area lakes — East Newton is fishing fair to good. Midge patterns currently hot are: beadhead Scuds, soft-hackle Sowbugs, Zebra Midge, Ice Cream Cone, Bow-Tie Midge (12-20). Streamers have been Rickerts Seal Bugger in orange/olive, olive or blood leech colors (8-12). At West Newton Lake, paddle boarders are plentiful. Anglers can walk the shoreline, but fishing is better from a boat or small float tubes and, or, pontoon kickboats. Leeches and midge patterns are working fair to good. Recommended flies are the same as for East Newton. At Luce, fishing is good to excellent but wind and storms squalls can impact success. Fish the same patterns recommended for East Newton. At Hogan, the catching has slowed down due to the impact from harvest-oriented anglers. Fish the same flies recommended for Luce and or East Newton and get away from the campground areas. Bear spray is recommended for Luce and Hogan when fishing there. — North Fork Anglers, Cody.
Lake DeSmet — The Lake Stop will open for the season on Saturday. — The Lake Stop, Buffalo.
Lower Shoshone — Water conditions are very good below the dam downriver to the confluence of Sage Creek. The trout are eating sowbugs, scuds, leeches and blue-wing olives. Water flows are up now to supply irrigation demands. Flows are at 1,000 cfs. Fish deep with hot orange bead soft-hackle Sowbugs, tan or black North Fork Specials, Pheasant Tails, Princes, San Juan Worms and Czech nymphs (8-20). There is some dry action on Midges and Blue-Wing Olives. Parachute Adams, Matt’s Midge, Sparkle Duns (16-22) will work. Streamers are working best from a boat. Pick a color and fish it. — North Fork Anglers, Cody.
North Fork of the Shoshone — Remember, the annual closure in place from the river’s confluence at Buffalo Bill Reservoir up the river to Newton Creek in the Shoshone National Forest April 1-July 1. The fishing has been fair to good. Water conditions are low, somewhat turbid due to snowmelt or rain. High temps in the 70s midweek could blow out the river. The best flies have been black body North Fork Specials (6-12), Bloody Mary (8-12), beadhead Halfbacks (4-10) and Prince Nymphs (8-12). Fish these nymphs deep. Some dry action can be had on Midges and Blue-Winged Olives. Parachute Adams, Olive Sparkle Duns, Gray Sparkle Duns, BWO (14-18). Streamers have been: dark Woolly Buggers, Zonkers, Dungeons, Game Changers (6-10). Pack bear spray. — North Fork Anglers, Cody.
South Fork of the Shoshone— Water conditions are bouncing around due to snowmelt and rain. Flows are low. High temps in the 70s midweek could blow out the South Fork. The trout have been responding to the same flies as used on the North Fork of the Shoshone. No closures on the South Fork, but private water laws do apply. Access is best above Valley School, or inside the Shoshone National Forest. Pack bear spray. — North Fork Anglers, Cody.
Upper and Lower Sunshine Reservoirs — The lakes are fishing well from the bank. Anglers are also starting to fish from boats. Shrimp has been a popular bait. Some are using a chunk of shrimp on a marabou jig. — Wea Market, Meeteetse.
