Fishing restrictions lifted on portions of Missouri, Madison, Stillwater rivers

Several angler restrictions in effect on portions of the Missouri, Madison and Stillwater rivers were lifted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Restrictions will be lifted on:

• Missouri River from the Cascade boat ramp to Holter Dam (river mile 2,166.2 to 2,202.1)

• Madison River from Ennis Dam to the border with Yellowstone National Park (river mile 40 to 131)

• Stillwater River from the confluence with the Yellowstone River to Absaroka fishing access site (river mile 0.0 to 13)

The hoot owl restriction on the lower Madison River from the confluence with the Missouri River to Ennis Dam (river mile 0.0 to 40) remains in place due to high water temperatures.

Hoot owl restrictions means fishing is closed from 2 p.m. to midnight each day.

Angling restrictions are implemented based on several considerations: stream flow, water temperatures, angling pressure and other angling restrictions in the area that may divert use to waterways where circumstances are increasing stress on the fishery.

Numerous other rivers in Montana are also under fishing restrictions. For a full list, visit FWP’s website: https://fwp.mt.gov/news/current-closures-restrictions.

