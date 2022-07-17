Fishing tourney highlights Fort Peck's walleye wealth

FORT PECK – Twenty-two years ago, catching more than 37 pounds of walleye would have guaranteed a win for a participant in the Montana Governor’s Cup Walleye Tournament.

Last Friday and Saturday, July 8-9, that was just one good day of fishing.

The event hit its 35th birthday this year, and the husband and wife fishing team of Carly and Whit Rush of Wolf Point nabbed the trophy. They collected 40.52 pounds of fish on the first day and 39.04 on the second day for a winning total of 79.56 pounds. The payout for first place was a check for $15,000, easily covering the $300 entry fee.

The amount and weight of fish is testament to the quality of walleye coming out of Fort Peck Reservoir.

The Team Rush finish outdistanced No. 2 finishers Joshua Johnson and Cody Roland of North Dakota by almost four pounds. They finished with 75.72 pounds. The other top five finishers were: 3) Jason and Levi Plouffe, 67.24; 4) Nate and Mike Chappell, 63.62; and 5) Monica and Jesse Reuter, 62.76. A total of 201 two-person teams were entered. The grand total poundage of fish caught was 3,854.83.

For the first time ever, a governor participated in the tourney. Gov. Greg Gianforte fished with Matt Smith of Shepherd. The duo finished tied for 164th place with zero fish on the first day and 5.91 pounds on the second.

The event is organized by the Glasgow Area Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture, Inc., which estimated the fishing tourney brought in about $750,000 to the community.