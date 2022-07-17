 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fishing tourney highlights Fort Peck's walleye wealth

Boats

Boaters take off during their flight times at the Montana Governor's Cup Walleye Fishing Tournament on Friday.

 AMY LYNN NELSON BILLINGS GAZETTE

FORT PECK – Twenty-two years ago, catching more than 37 pounds of walleye would have guaranteed a win for a participant in the Montana Governor’s Cup Walleye Tournament.

Last Friday and Saturday, July 8-9, that was just one good day of fishing.

Weigh

Joshua Johnson of Williston, North Dakota, and Cody Roland of Crosby, North Dakota, weigh their walleye on Friday.

The event hit its 35th birthday this year, and the husband and wife fishing team of Carly and Whit Rush of Wolf Point nabbed the trophy. They collected 40.52 pounds of fish on the first day and 39.04 on the second day for a winning total of 79.56 pounds. The payout for first place was a check for $15,000, easily covering the $300 entry fee.

The amount and weight of fish is testament to the quality of walleye coming out of Fort Peck Reservoir.

The Team Rush finish outdistanced No. 2 finishers Joshua Johnson and Cody Roland of North Dakota by almost four pounds. They finished with 75.72 pounds. The other top five finishers were: 3) Jason and Levi Plouffe, 67.24; 4) Nate and Mike Chappell, 63.62; and 5) Monica and Jesse Reuter, 62.76. A total of 201 two-person teams were entered. The grand total poundage of fish caught was 3,854.83.

Dog

Amie Peterson talks to volunteers as her pontoon is backed down the boat ramp at the Fort Peck Marina.

For the first time ever, a governor participated in the tourney. Gov. Greg Gianforte fished with Matt Smith of Shepherd. The duo finished tied for 164th place with zero fish on the first day and 5.91 pounds on the second.

The event is organized by the Glasgow Area Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture, Inc., which estimated the fishing tourney brought in about $750,000 to the community.

Volunteers

Volunteers gather at the Fort Peck Marina to help competitors back their boats down the boat ramp during the kickoff of the Montana Governor's Cup Walleye Fishing Tournament on Fort Peck Lake on Friday, July 8.
35th annual Montana Governor's Cup Walleye Tournament
Final walleye tourney results
