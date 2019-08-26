Glasgow's Brenner Flaten and Cole Plouffe of Glendive took home this year's Missouri Catfish Clash championship with a five fish limit of 37.69 pounds.
The championship is a three-peat performance for Flaten after winning the Clash with Chad Dawson in 2018 and Plouffe in 2017.
After 20 years and 55 events, it's the first ever three-peat performance by an individual angler at a Montana Cats Tournament. The title also ties Flaten with Nate Molstad, of Havre, for the most career MT Cats Championships with nine.
Runner-up honors went to the local team of Casey Heller, Williston, North Dakota, and Jeremy Slater, Trenton, North Dakota, with a very impressive weight of 35.53 pounds. In addition to their overall team finish, Heller was honored with the big fish award for his 10-pound Missouri River catfish.
The other top five finishers were: 3) Steve and Kelly Linder, Glendive, 32.13 pounds; 4) James and Luke Bergeron, Sidney, 30 pounds; 5) James Decker, Sidney, and Steve Lowrey, Fairview, 29.40 pounds.
The B'n'M Poles Montana Cats Angler of the Year at the conclusion of the event went to Plouffe. He finished with 71 total points, tied for the second most ever in the seven-year history of the AOY award. Cole started off the season with a respectable 12th place finish at the Yellowstone Challenge in Huntley, followed it up with a third place place finish at the Milk River Catfish Classic, nabbed another third place in Sidney at the Monster Cat Roundup, and put a bow on the season with his title at the Clash.