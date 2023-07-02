On a 3-mile stretch of road alongside East Rosebud Creek, visitors used to cruise 20 mph or faster, maybe complaining about the bumps and dust raised by the car in front of them.

Then last June, much of this graveled road disappeared, gobbled up by the creek’s voracious floodwaters that swelled the stream to historically high flows.

What used to take minutes to breeze along in a car now takes an hour or more to hike, I discovered on a recent visit. Without the road, we were forced to slow down and explore an area long overlooked. A short stretch of the Custer Gallatin National Forest that once teemed with recreationists was now eerily empty and quiet.

East side

The hike to East Rosebud Lake began at Jimmy Joe Campground, roughly 11 miles south of the small community of Roscoe. A mile of new road extended to the creek before we had to pick our poison — either ford the raging waters and hike up the west side, or stay dry and venture down the eastern bank. We pondered the swift waters, and then decided it wiser to stick to solid ground.

Unbeknownst to us the path, where it ephemerally existed, would be especially tortuous. Hikers have to duck through dense stands of pollen-puffing lodgepole pine, brave shin-scraping willows, wade through mucky marsh as ripe-smelling as sewage, and crawl up and down steep cliffs with loose soil and rocks before hopping across boulder fields.

Parkour practitioners would love this challenge. Old guys like me and my buddy just got torn up, blistered and sore from stretching, side-hilling, tip-toeing and bushwhacking. My hardest hikes have always been the ones without trails, where I’m picking and choosing my own path, bobbing and weaving through brush and branches, cursing downfall and dead-end routes. This one was no exception.

Along the way we were yelling and whooping in hopes of alerting any snoozing bears or moose to our presence in the dense foliage. The skeleton of a long-tailed, canine-fanged creature — a fox or raccoon? — hinted at one animal’s demise in the underbrush.

Even when the path diverted us streamside — a feeling of freedom once released from the clutch and confinement of thick foliage — the route still remained tortuous. We wandered among the flood debris of uprooted trees, scoured out channels and mounds of rock — so much rock. In places, the stone dunes were so dense that — even though the creek was raging in a white froth only 20 yards away — the water’s sound was dampened to a dull hush.

Superpower

Pausing atop a creek-scoured hill provided a 180-degree view of the widened stream channel, scraps of remaining road and a nearly washed out cabin — the damaging extent of the storm’s rage.

I considered how 10,000 years ago the entire valley had been scrubbed clean by glaciers. Now the baring of the basin’s underlying rubble was a reminder that it had taken thousands of years to build up the soil in such a harsh, mountainous area. But it only took a few days of rapidly rushing water to hose off that delicate dirt and the vegetation clinging to it for life.

That made me think: If I were granted a superpower, the ability to focus the force of water may be the most all-powerful skill — a different kind of Aquaman, an Earth-bound Poseidon commanding a hellacious hose. I wondered: Did the Chinese workmen controlling hydraulic hoses in the 1800s, next to what is now Canyon Ferry Reservoir, revel in the power of high-pressure water as they eroded entire hillsides in the search for gold? Those water cannons could shoot 185,000 cubic feet of water every hour with a velocity of 150 feet per second, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Although impressive, that force of water would look puny compared to what roared down the East Rosebud canyon last June.

Freedom

About two-thirds of the way into our hike, enthusiasm for the adventure was departing our bodies as fast as the sweat that soaked our shirts. If that last cliff hadn’t eventually led to a wide meadow filled with the sweet perfume of wild rose blossoms and painted with purple lupine we might have given up. Instead, we were rejuvenated by being able to walk unencumbered.

Off to our right a barrier of thick, short pine trees blocked our route to East Rosebud Lake — the final destination. We kept walking uphill, hoping for an opening, only to find more trees around each corner. Taking a final plunge, we crouched and fought our way through the tightly knit forest, a breaststroke through branches. The remains of a deer fawn demonstrated that not all who ventured in came out alive.

Eventually, like divers emerging from the depths, we gasped for air as we stepped out onto the hillside overlooking the lake and surrounding mountains.

“Is it Switzerland?” the old postcard questions in cursive scrawled across its black-and-white bottom. My friend found it in his grandmother’s collection of memorabilia, guessing it was from around the 1940s. “No, it is in the East Rosebud Lake Country, Bear Tooth Mts. Montana,” the postcard revealed.

The mountains still look the same, only the cows are now missing from the foreground. Last year’s flood had not affected this view until we scanned to the far right where Armstrong Creek descends the mountainside. There, a house sits in the middle of a wide swath of rock now blasted free of topsoil by the flood. That the structure remained standing is hard to believe. The creek’s waters must have roared through the windows, walls and rafters.

It’s not far from here that we see our first live creature. A young bull moose peeks from a thicket of pine. He seems as surprised to see us as we are to see him.

Back

Our return route is much easier, trekking beneath a powerline the route is relatively free of the dense trees we encountered on the east side of the creek. We cruise along at what seems like a fast pace until encountering the creek crossing again, the one we had initially avoided. My friend had hesitated coming back this way because of the rapids. I advocated for the route thinking this one section of troubled waters could more easily be conquered than wading back through all of the trees and rubble we’d initially suffered.

Interlocking elbows we shuffled into the fast-moving stream, keeping our boots on for traction and stability among the slick, rounded rocks. Once amid the full force of the turbulence my friend suggested we take one step at a time and that I go first. I noted he was standing on my foot. And so we shuffled ungainly across, staggering arm in arm like drunks after closing time. The water rose to our crotches, tugging at our legs and feet to uproot us like the stream had done to so many trees. Luckily, we ambled out the other side unscathed, our hearts hammering hard from the exertion and fear. If one of us had went down, the other surely would have followed. Giddiness replaced dread.

Unfortunately, we were only halfway across, standing on a cobble island amid the creek’s torrent. A large iron I-beam had been laid across the adjoining channel, providing a dry but narrow route to the opposite shore. Walking across the balance beam, while staring down at the rushing water, created an imaginary sense of movement and queasiness — motion sickness without actually moving. Despite the disorientation, we gingerly stepped across, fist-bumping in celebration once on solid ground after conquering our hike’s final hurdle.

In the end, the trek’s mixture of awe — combined with a healthy dose of fear, sweat and strain — couldn’t have taken place in a more beautiful setting. In the East Rosebud valley, the mountains rise like gothic cathedrals, bathed in dappled light cast between low-slung clouds. I returned to town with my spirit rejuvenated and my hips stiff and sore. It is humbling country. The hike was a reminder that even a short stretch of the East Rosebud valley, often overlooked en route to a glamorous lake, is worthy of respect, contemplation and admiration.