When the Stillwater River reached a height of 11 feet last June — 3.5 feet above flood stage — it seemed like any trout immersed in the raging current would be fire-hosed downstream to North Dakota.

Yet Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks fisheries biologist Bryan Giordano said sampling this spring and last fall showed fish populations very close to what they have been in recent years.

“We didn’t see anything to indicate that the flood had an impact on fish numbers,” he said.

“Fish overall are adapted to these things. That’s why they spawn in big numbers and they have a lot of eggs.”

It will be a year or two before the effect of the flood on young fish is known because sampling doesn’t catch those smaller trout until they’re about 8 inches long.

“My biggest concern isn’t the adult fish,” Giordano said, its last year’s young of the year and those that had just hatched or were still in their egg sacks. “So we’re two years out from when we will see those fish recruiting back into the system and when we can actually sample them effectively.”

Sampling

FWP samples the Stillwater River in two spots, near Absarokee and farther upstream near the Moraine fishing access site below Nye. Near Absarokee, the trout numbers were close to normal — about 1,600 fish per mile. Unfortunately, the survey on the upper river near Moraine showed a continued downward trend for brown trout, the main species in that portion of the river. The survey recorded about 200 fish per mile in the upper section of river.

“We think it’s likely due to a decreased snowpack over a long period of time,” Giordano said.

The fish in that stretch are also larger on average, about 68% are 15 inches and longer, which points to a problem with the lack of successful spawning in that portion of the Stillwater River. Brown trout are fall spawners while rainbow trout lay their eggs in the spring.

This declining brown trout trend is being seen on many Montana rivers, Giordano added. He doesn’t think it’s from anglers catching and keeping fish, since anglers tend to keep larger fish for a meal.

In contrast, brown and rainbow trout share the river near Absarokee, with each species making up about half of the total population. On average, the fish are smaller in the lower stretch of the river, Giordano added.

Flooding

The raging waters of the Stillwater River, which set a new peak flow at 23,200 cubic feet per second, acted as a “reset button” for the river, Giordano said. Old side channels were abandoned and new ones cut. Some pools were filled in while fresh ones were scoured out. There were also changes to where fallen and washed out trees were relocated — all creating habitat for fish.

The flood’s movement of gravel also created new spawning beds for fish, including two new channels on West Rosebud Creek near Pine Grove Campground, Giordano said. By last fall, brown trout had already discovered the spots and used them.

“That’s encouraging to me,” he said.

The flood also left a lot of landowners requesting permits to stabilize streambanks, remove downed trees and rocks from along waterways in Sweet Grass, Stillwater and Carbon counties. Because the work is proposed next to streams, which are protected by law, FWP has to sign off on the work before it is permitted. Giordano said he has had to make two to three times as many site visits since the flood to assess proposed landowner projects, compared to previous years when he averaged around 100.

“One thing I like to stress right now is we don’t want to mess too much with habitat so the fish have the opportunity to spawn this year,” he said, although noting protecting homes and infrastructure from new flooding is important.

“There’s a lot of institutional knowledge with the folks that work on the conservation district board that can really give some good insight into what kind of projects work and what doesn’t. We’re there to protect the resource. We’re there to be the voice of the resource and try to mitigate any human disturbance, but also to make sure you have a sustainable project, one that’s going to accomplish your goals.”

Other waters

Rock Creek, another large regional tributary to the Yellowstone River, was not sampled as there was too much ice still clinging to the stream this chilly spring.

On the Yellowstone River at a sampling area near Reed Point, rainbow trout populations were up “pretty substantially” but brown trout numbers were down a bit, Giordano said. A large number of smaller rainbows were caught, showing strong spawning success from a couple of years ago.

“I hope they make it into adulthood and boost that population even more,” he added.

No smallmouth bass were caught, but FWP doesn’t sample in areas the bass usually favor — slower waters that trout aren’t occupying.

“More and more people are going out to fish for them specifically,” Giordano said, especially between Reed Point and Billings. “Those places get targeted pretty heavily by a handful of anglers.”

New water

On Wednesday, the Stillwater River was running at 2,750 cubic feet per second, a height of around 4 feet. The river’s minor flood stage is 7.5 feet. Last year at this time, the river was about half as high as cool weather prevailed.

Rock Creek near Red Lodge has climbed to 5.85 feet. At peak flood in June of last year the creek rose to 7.4 feet. The Yellowstone River at Billings was flowing at 23,500 cfs on Wednesday, a height of almost 8 feet. Minor flood stage for the river in Billings is 13.5 feet.

Giordano said he heard from some veteran Stillwater anglers who went to their traditional spots following last year’s flood that it was the worst fishing they had experienced, whereas those who went to new holding water had their best fishing in a long time.

“It’s a new river now that we’re experiencing, and people need to explore a little bit,” he said. “Our data indicates the fish are still there. You just need to find the new places they are.”