Fly anglers probe icy rivers in winter

While many winter anglers can’t wait for lakes and reservoirs to get iced over, some fly anglers are unwilling to hang up their gear.

Although breaking ice off your fishing rod’s line guides is no fun and wading atop ice-covered rocks can be tricky, winter guarantees fly anglers one thing: lots of elbow room since few others are out.

Fly hatches are pretty uncommon unless it’s unseasonably warm. So most anglers are either dead-drifting wet flies or nymphing. This can be a great time to catch whitefish for the smoker. It seems like they are attracted to anything with a beadhead.

Neoprene gloves are a good idea to keep your hands dry. A cheap trick is to wear thin glove liners and then pull on a pair of surgical gloves over the top. If you are a hunter, chances are you have a box in the garage already.

Strike indicators are a big help when floating a nymph, but if you want to try a feel for the reel, leave off the indicator and just watch the bow in your line between the rod tip and the water surface. Whenever that bow straightens a little, lift your rod tip to see if it’s a bite or if the fly is bumping bottom.

Slow water pools are the best places to target. Tailwater fisheries, below dams, are more likely to be ice free. These include below Yellowtail Dam on the Bighorn River, and below Hauser and Holter dams on the Missouri. The lower Madison River can also be fairly ice free.

Make sure you pick a warm, sunny day to help fight off the chill. Take a buddy, too, to ensure that if someone does slip and fall there is help nearby.