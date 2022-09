Anglers Doug Haacke and Jeremy Gilbertson will present a panel discussion on "Fly Fishing the Bighorn River" at the Magic City Fly Fishers meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the Billings Rod and Gun Club.

The monthly meeting will also include the Fly Fishers' annual fish fry. The gathering starts at 6 p.m. and the Bighorn River discussion is at 7 p.m.

The meeting is free and open to the public. There is no charge for the fish fry, but donations are welcome.