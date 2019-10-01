East Rosebud Fly Shop is hosting two beginning fly tying classes this fall.
The classes will be taught by local fly tying expert Dave Jennings. The first class begins on Oct. 10 and the second on Oct. 12. Both classes are six weeks long. There is a maximum of four participants per class. The cost of the class is $100 and there is no materials fee.
Fly patterns taught during the class include Rocky Mountain patterns that have an application in the streams in and around the Billings area.
To register or for more information phone the East Rosebud Fly Shop, located at 960 S. 24th St. W., at 839-9397.