Forecast for Missouri River runoff trending below average

Water flows into reservoirs along the Missouri River above Sioux City, Iowa, were well-below average in February, and the 2021 runoff forecast for the upper basin remains below average.
“Very cold February temperatures in the upper basin locked up tributaries in ice and reduced inflows to the system reservoirs,” said John Remus, chief of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Missouri River Basin Water Management Division in a statement. “Mountain snowpack continues to accumulate in the Rocky Mountains; however, plains snowpack is well-below seasonal averages and soil moisture continues to be much drier than normal.”
February 2021 runoff in the upper Basin was 0.8 million acre-feet, 70% of average. The 2021 calendar year runoff forecast for the upper Basin is 21.8 MAF, 84% of average. The runoff forecast is based on soil moisture conditions, plains snowpack, mountain snowpack, and long-term precipitation and temperature outlooks.
The March 1 mountain snowpack in the Fort Peck and the Fort Peck to Garrison reaches was 94% of average. By March 1, about 80% of the total mountain snowpack has typically accumulated. Mountain snowpack normally peaks near April 15.
According to the Natural Resources and Conservation Service website, most of Montana's mountain ranges are between 90% to 109% of normal for snowpack. The driest drainage is the Kootenai, at 88%, with the Milk River's 120% the highest.
“Prior to the outbreak of cold, arctic air, Gavins Point releases were increased to 19,000 cubic feet per second to lessen the impacts of ice formation on the lower Missouri River. The System hydropower plants increased energy production during the coldest days to compensate for the increased energy demands throughout the region,” added Remus.
Storage in the basin's many reservoirs is currently 55.6 MAF, 0.5 MAF below the base of the annual flood control zone.