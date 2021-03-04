Forecast for Missouri River runoff trending below average

Water flows into reservoirs along the Missouri River above Sioux City, Iowa, were well-below average in February, and the 2021 runoff forecast for the upper basin remains below average.

“Very cold February temperatures in the upper basin locked up tributaries in ice and reduced inflows to the system reservoirs,” said John Remus, chief of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Missouri River Basin Water Management Division in a statement. “Mountain snowpack continues to accumulate in the Rocky Mountains; however, plains snowpack is well-below seasonal averages and soil moisture continues to be much drier than normal.”

February 2021 runoff in the upper Basin was 0.8 million acre-feet, 70% of average. The 2021 calendar year runoff forecast for the upper Basin is 21.8 MAF, 84% of average. The runoff forecast is based on soil moisture conditions, plains snowpack, mountain snowpack, and long-term precipitation and temperature outlooks.

The March 1 mountain snowpack in the Fort Peck and the Fort Peck to Garrison reaches was 94% of average. By March 1, about 80% of the total mountain snowpack has typically accumulated. Mountain snowpack normally peaks near April 15.