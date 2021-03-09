Forest infrastructure funding, projects announced

From modernizing the Missoula Smokejumper Visitor Center to resurfacing the Delmoe Lake Road outside Butte, a portion of $285 million from the National Parks and Public Land Legacy Restoration Fund could be coming to Montana this year.
The amount of the funding for Region 1 forests in Montana is uncertain, according to Dan Hottle, Northern Region press officer.
“We still don’t know when or how much will be released,” he said.
However, the Forest Service’s Rocky Mountain Region announced in a press release that its forests would be receiving $31.5 million for 90 projects this year. The Rocky Mountain Region includes forests in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska and South Dakota. Region 1 covers Montana, a portion of the Dakotas and the Idaho Panhandle.
Despite the contradicting messages, the Forest Service’s Washington office was happy to spread the news.
“Millions of people each year enjoy forests and grasslands, and these investments will promote public-private partnerships, tourism and recreation, protect public lands, and ensure our national forests are accessible to all,” said Tom Vilsack, Agriculture secretary, in a press release. “These investments will also serve as a catalyst for rural economic development and employment opportunities.”
Montana
Forests across Montana’s Region 1 are listed for a variety of projects under the funding. In the Bitterroot National Forest the Gird Point Road to the popular lookout rental cabin is proposed for repair, one of six authorized projects. Five projects, including the Delmoe Lake road work, have been suggested by the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest, many of which concentrate on road repairs.
On the Custer Gallatin National Forest, projects include money for a nine-mile section of the Yellowstone Shortline Trail Partnership — a new bike path being built outside West Yellowstone. Nine other projects on the forest include work on 10 trails in the Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness covering 28 miles. Another would complete the last 2.6 miles of road to the M-K and Greenough campgrounds in the popular Main Fork Rock Creek drainage along the Beartooth Highway. At Greenough Lake Campground, units would be updated. Three forest rental cabins are also prioritized for repairs.
“It’s a substantial amount of work, and it’s welcome,” said Beartooth District ranger Ken Coffin.
Forests
Across the state the variety of other forest projects on the drawing board includes:
• Eight on the Flathead National Forest, including maintenance on 12 water and wastewaters systems at recreation sites, as well as work on 340 miles of motorized and nonmotorized trails.
• Three projects were proposed on the Helena-Lewis & Clark Forest, one for repairs at the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center, another is campground and trailhead improvements forestwide. The largest undertaking would be cooperative work with the Lolo and Flathead forests on trail work in the Bob Marshall Wilderness Complex.
• On the Lolo forest, 12 tasks have been targeted, including work at the Blue Mountain and Pattee Canyon recreation areas and repairs to the historic Double Arrow Lookout.
• Nine Kootenai forest projects are outlined, including construction of a boardwalk on the Ross Creek Cedars Nature Trail.
Funding
“This $285 million investment is made possible by the newly created National Parks and Public Land Legacy Restoration Fund, established in 2020 by the Great American Outdoors Act,” the Forest Service announced in its statement. The money comes from fees paid by oil, gas, coal and renewable energy development on federal lands and waters.
In fiscal year 2021 the fund received its maximum allocation of revenue, $1.9 billion, according to the Department of Interior’s website. Of that, the National Parks and Public Land Legacy Restoration Fund is supposed to receive 50%. That pot is further divided with the National Park Service receiving the lion’s share, 70% of the funding.
In an itemized publication released last year, Yellowstone announced a need of $951 million for deferred maintenance, capital improvement and other facility maintenance needs. Glacier cited $176 million in estimated maintenance.
The rest of the fund’s pot is divided as follows: 15% for the Forest Service and 5% each going to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Bureau of Land Management and Bureau of Indian Education.
“The Legacy Restoration Funds will allow us to address a backlog of maintenance projects across the region,” said Tammy Angel, acting Rocky Mountain Region forester, in a press release. “We are thrilled to be moving forward with much needed improvements to transportation infrastructure and recreation facilities and we are committed to accomplishing all of the funded projects.”
“Forest Service economists estimate that projects funded with these dollars will support roughly 4,400 jobs and contribute $420 million to the gross domestic product,” the Forest Service said.
In a mathematical oddity, if the $285 million were split equally between the 555 projects, each would receive $513,513.5135135135.
Use is up
The investments come at a time when forest visits have climbed during the COVID-19 pandemic as people have sought to reconnect with the outdoors. As evidence of the increase, the Custer Gallatin National Forest’s Bozeman Ranger District reported monthly summer visitation to nearby Hyalite Canyon up by 20% last year. December visitation climbed 32% from a year earlier and January saw a 67% increase.
In its justification for work on Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness trails, the Forest Service noted that “visitation in the wilderness area has steadily increased nearly 25% in the past five years.”
Esther Fishbaugh, who has worked as a concessionaire operating campgrounds for 34 years, said in a December Billings Gazette story that campers crowding the area near Greenough Lake, south of Red Lodge, totaled more than 1,500 people this year. Many of them were using unimproved sites because the campgrounds were full thanks to reservations placed months in advance.
The work also come as campgrounds and rental cabin rates are being raised across Region 1. That should boost revenue by 20% to 30%. Of the money raised from recreation fees, 95% stays with the forest.
Forest Service infrastructure supports more than 300 million recreationists, first responders such as wildland firefighters, and other users of Forest Service roads, the agency stated. Each year, visitors to the national forests contribute almost $11 billion to the U.S. economy, which sustains more than 148,000 jobs.
“Our forests and grasslands are one of our nation’s greatest treasures and one of the most effective natural carbon captures that exist to help combat the effects of climate change,” Secretary Vilsack said.
A complete list of the Region 1 projects can be found online at https://www.fs.usda.gov/Internet/FSE_DOCUMENTS/fseprd892580.pdf. Rocky Mountain region projects are listed at https://www.fs.usda.gov/Internet/FSE_DOCUMENTS/fseprd857173.pdf.