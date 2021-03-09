Forest infrastructure funding, projects announced

In an itemized publication released last year, Yellowstone announced a need of $951 million for deferred maintenance, capital improvement and other facility maintenance needs. Glacier cited $176 million in estimated maintenance.

The rest of the fund’s pot is divided as follows: 15% for the Forest Service and 5% each going to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Bureau of Land Management and Bureau of Indian Education.

“The Legacy Restoration Funds will allow us to address a backlog of maintenance projects across the region,” said Tammy Angel, acting Rocky Mountain Region forester, in a press release. “We are thrilled to be moving forward with much needed improvements to transportation infrastructure and recreation facilities and we are committed to accomplishing all of the funded projects.”

“Forest Service economists estimate that projects funded with these dollars will support roughly 4,400 jobs and contribute $420 million to the gross domestic product,” the Forest Service said.

In a mathematical oddity, if the $285 million were split equally between the 555 projects, each would receive $513,513.5135135135.

Use is up