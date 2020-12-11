Forest OKs part of south Crazy Mountains land exchange

The group has bumped heads with the Forest Service on other Crazy Mountain issues. BHA is engaged in a lawsuit with the agency regarding the building of a new Porcupine Lowline Trail on the west side of the mountains, a situation where BHA felt the Forest Service ignored their members’ concerns. That case is working its way through district court.

Timeline

Public land exchanges are exceedingly complicated and therefore take years to develop. The Custer Gallatin National Forest staff has been working on the south Crazy Mountains land exchange off and on for 10 years.

The island mountain range north of Livingston has generated considerable interest among public land access proponents in that time because the area has few public access points and a checkerboard of private and public land ownership. Disputes over whether old forest trails are still open to the public, such as the Porcupine Lowline Trail, have also created controversy.

Lighthiser, of the PCEC, remains optimistic that resolutions can be found to the satisfaction of the majority of the people involved.

“The path forward in the Crazy Mountains will require small steps like these to enhance public access, consolidate public lands, and respect landowner concerns,” she said.