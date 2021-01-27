Forest projects proposed near Ashland; comments sought

In a region of the state that has seen some devastatingly large wildland fires in the past 20 years, the Custer Gallatin National Forest is seeking public comments on a plan for cutting, burning and planting new trees and other vegetation.
The South Otter Restoration and Resiliency Project would take place across 293,500 acres of national forest lands south of Highway 212 on the Ashland Ranger District. The project area is within Powder River and Rosebud counties. The entire Ashland Ranger District covers 436,000 acres, of which more than 380,000 acres have been burned in the last 20 years.
“This project is very similar to our Ash Creek Restoration Project,” said Ron Hecker, Ashland District Ranger, in a statement. “We aim to use forest management tools to reduce the effects of large-scale wildland fires and enhance or maintain vegetative conditions that welcome frequent low-intensity fire events rather than high-intensity stand replacing events on the landscape. Such forest conditions can also provide more opportunities for local jobs, services and products.”
The forest is popular with turkey, deer and elk hunters as one of the largest contiguous sections of public land in southeastern Montana.
“However, without active vegetation management, large-scale wildfires such as those that have occurred on the district in the past, could significantly reduce habitat and cover for growing game populations,” the Forest Service says in one of its project documents.
The work could span 10 to 20 years, with six to 12 projects a year. In that time the Forest Service is proposing prescribed fire on up to 293,000 acres of forested and non-forested areas, about 22,660 acres of commercial thinning with regeneration patches and seed trees, and 4,655 acres of “improvement cuts” to remove pole-sized or larger trees or less desirable tree species.
The project area includes two campgrounds — Cow Creek Campground and Picnic Area and Blacks Pond Campground — as well as the Diamond Butte Lookout, which can be rented for overnight stays, and the Poker Jim Butte Picnic Area. Also within the planning area is the King Mountain and Tongue River Breaks riding and hiking areas, which are closed to motorized travel.
Public comments for the project will be taken through Feb. 12. To view all of the project’s documents and submit comments online, log on to www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=58396. If you would like a paper copy, have questions concerning the project, or are having difficulties downloading project information from the website, contact Dan Pliley, project team leader, at 406-493-5256 or by email at: daniel.pliley@usda.gov.
Other ways to comment include phone: 406-223-0957; fax: 406-784-2596; or via postal service to: Ron Hecker, District Ranger; P.O. Box 168; Ashland, MT 59003. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the Ashland Ranger District is not open for hand-delivered submissions. Comments must include name, address and telephone number.