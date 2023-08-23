The Ear Mountain Cabin, located west of Choteau on the Rocky Mountain Ranger District, is now available for the public to rent.

Situated along the Rocky Mountain Front, the cabin sits close to the South Fork Teton River. The adjoining Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest boasts 1,600 miles of streams and several small natural and man-made lakes. Native wildlife includes grizzly and black bears, white-tailed deer, bald eagles, lynx, bighorn sheep and gray wolves.

Recreation opportunities include hiking, horseback riding, fishing, snowmobiling, skiing, cross country skiing and snowshoeing. The nearby BLM Ear Mountain Outstanding Natural Area is closed from Dec. 15 to June 30 each year. No hunting is allowed within the cabin gates.

The cabin is accessible year-round via a 1-mile drive on a well-maintained gravel road and can accommodate eight people. Amenities in the cabin include electricity, running water, propane wall heaters in each room, and a wood stove. The cost is $75 a night. No pets are allowed.

“We are grateful for the members of the 2022 Missouri River Resource Advisory Committee and the hard work of our staff who have made this addition possible,” said Rory Glueckert, Recreation Program manager for the forest.

Previously used as a Forest Service administrative site, the cabin was restored and converted for public use this year. This project was made possible with funding from the Great American Outdoor Act and Missouri River Resource Advisory Committee.

Those wishing to reserve the Ear Mountain Cabin can visit: www.recreation.gov and search for “Ear Mountain Cabin.”