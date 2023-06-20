The Forest Service is proposing a seasonal closure along the Sublette migration route in Wyoming to minimize human disturbance to migrating mule deer in the spring and fall.

The Pinedale Ranger District of the Bridger-Teton National Forest is hosting an open house meeting for the public on June 26, from 6-8 p.m. at Rendezvous Pointe in Pinedale to gather public input on the proposed seasonal recreational closure near the outlet of Fremont Lake.

In collaboration with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, the Pinedale Ranger District is proposing to close the area to humans from April 1 through April 30 and from Nov. 1 through Nov. 30, in a crucial area that was designated by the state wildlife agency.

The proposed closure area is an important portion of the "Fremont Bottleneck" migration route, which is critical for the passage of 4,000 to 5,000 mule deer each fall and spring. It is bordered by residential development and Fremont Lake, and has high levels of human activity.

Recent efforts have been implemented to eliminate non-wildlife friendly fencing as well as the acquisition of the Luke Lynch Wildlife Habitat Management area by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, which is closed to human presence from Dec. 1 - May 1 each year for the protection of wintering and migrating wildlife.

Those unable to attend the meeting are invited to provide comments to rusty.kaiser@usda.gov by July 10. For more information call Rusty Kaiser, wildlife biologist, Pinedale Ranger District, at 307-231-5980.