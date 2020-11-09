 Skip to main content
Forest Service to hold Tuesday meeting on Porcupine fire near Big Sky

Forest Service to hold Tuesday meeting on Porcupine fire near Big Sky

Porcupine fire

The Porcupine fire near Big Sky was declared contained following a snowstorm on Saturday.

 Courtesy Gallatin County Sheriff's Office

A planned prescribed burn that is being investigated as the cause of the Porcupine fire will be the topic of a virtual town meeting by the Custer Gallatin National Forest on Tuesday, Nov. 10, from 6-7 p.m. 

The fire was considered 100% contained on Sunday morning thanks to firefighting efforts and recent snow. Crews will continue to monitor and patrol as needed.

The fire is located about one mile south of the Highway 191 and Highway 64 junction near Big Sky, close to the Porcupine Trailhead. It was reported around 1 p.m. on Nov. 5 on the east side of the Gallatin River burning in meadows and timber on state and forest land.

No structures were damaged or lost. The cause of the Porcupine fire is still undetermined and an investigation is underway.

The platform for Tuesday night's meeting will be Facebook live on the Custer Gallatin National Forest Facebook page. The meeting will also be recorded for those who cannot attend. Following a presentation there will be an opportunity for questions.

