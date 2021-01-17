Former wildlife commissioners share unusual elk hunting tales

That’s what he imagines happened to the bull he shot, that a bowhunter let an arrow fly from too far away, allowing the bull to move before the arrow landed.

Studies

Different studies have come up with assorted numbers for the percentage of wildlife struck by archers but not recovered, called the wounding rate. An Oklahoma Fish and Wildlife Agency study put the figure at 50% for deer on a confined military base, but archers were limited to traditional bows and 73% of the animals survived. Another study by the Southeast Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies conducted on a naval base dropped the rate to 18%.

“We have both been archery hunters at one time, so I think it was really disappointing for us to see the arrow in the bull,” Aldrich said, referring to his son. “Our discussions on the matter soon focused on what the archer was shooting at when he/she launched that arrow. To this day, I would still like to know just what happened.”

Hunting