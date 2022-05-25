Fort Benton interpretive center a glimpse into area's history, info for floaters

Spring is a great time to visit the Fort Benton area in north-central Montana as the grassy hills green up and the trees leaf out.

In addition to a stroll through history along the river, the Bureau of Land Management's Missouri River Breaks National Monument Interpretive Center offers a venue worthy of exploration.

Visitors will find on exhibit the rifle Chief Joseph carried as the Nez Perce made an unsuccessful attempt to reach Canada on a 1,170-mile-long trek from Oregon while avoiding the U.S. Army.

The center also has on display a life-sized replica of a Murphy freight wagon. Similar wagons were used to transport shipments arriving on steamboats at Fort Benton's levee to destinations throughout the Pacific Northwest.

Missouri River boaters will also find a wealth of information on floating, including the film "White Cliffs, Wild River." Get the lay of the land from a scale-model exhibit of the entire 149-mile river corridor along its wild and scenic stretch.

The Interpretive Center is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Starting on Saturday, May 28, and continuing through Labor Day, the Center will be open the same hours Tuesday through Saturday.

For more information, check out the center's website at https://www.blm.gov/learn/interpretive-centers/missouri-breaks-interpretive-center, or call 406-622-4000.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0