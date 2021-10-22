Fort Keogh hunting opportunity pulled due to fires, fewer deer

Three other BMAs in Region 7 were listed as closed due to high fire danger and two were closed citing recent wildfires on the property. Another 22 were listed open but urged visitors to be “fire aware” in a region of the state that’s suffering through a severe drought. Stage 1 fire restrictions prohibiting campfires outside of developed recreation sites are still in effect in several counties across the state, but not Custer County where Fort Keogh is located.

“We anticipate there will be questions from a lot of people about that,” said Marla Prell, FWP spokeswoman in Miles City, but so far she hadn’t heard of many inquiries. Neither had an employee at the local sporting goods store.

Montana’s general big game season opens on Saturday and runs for five weeks, attracting thousands of hunters to Eastern Montana and its many Block Management Areas, which pay private landowners to allow public access. Fort Keogh was reportedly not compensated through the program.

In the past, two main areas of the ranch were designated for hunting. One is located between the Yellowstone River and Interstate 94 and allows archery hunting only. It had been open to hunting seven days a week during the hunting season.