July runoff in the Missouri River basin above Sioux City, Iowa, was 3.3 million acre-feet (MAF), 99% of average. Runoff was near or above average in all reaches except the Fort Peck reach, which was 68% of average.

“Soil moisture conditions deteriorated in Montana, North Dakota, and northern South Dakota over the last month and improved across southern South Dakota and into the lower basin,” said John Remus, chief of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Missouri River Basin Water Management Division.

Fort Peck Reservoir's elevation peaked in mid-July at an elevation of about 2,231 feet. In the last three weeks, the lake level has dropped about 1 foot.

Portions of southwest, central and northern Montana are abnormally dry with the northwest corner of the state still experiencing moderate to severe drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Many of the state's rivers and streams are flowing at rates above the long-term median. Exceptions can be found in northwestern Montana where rivers like the Blackfoot and Flathead's three forks are running lower than average.

Precipitation was below normal over most of the upper Missouri River basin last month except for small areas in Wyoming and southern South Dakota. The lower basin saw a mix of above- and below-normal precipitation.

The annual runoff forecast above Sioux City, Iowa is 28.5 MAF, 111% of average.

System storage peaked on July 22 at 56.6 MAF. System storage on August 1 was 56.3 MAF, 0.2 MAF above the base of the Annual Flood Control and Multiple Use zone.